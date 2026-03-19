ETV Bharat / state

TTD Sets Up Rs 20 Crore Hi-Tech Lab To Ensure Purity Of Srivari Prasadam

Tirupati: In a major step to ensure the purity and safety of sacred offerings, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has established a state-of-the-art food testing laboratory in Tirumala. Built at a cost of nearly Rs 20 crores, the advanced facility will be inaugurated on March 21 by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Developed under the supervision of TTD and the state food safety commissioner, with support from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the laboratory spans 12,000 square feet, which, officials say, is among the most advanced facilities of its kind in any temple in India.

The lab is equipped to detect adulteration at an extremely minute level — PPT (parts per trillion), a significant upgrade from earlier detection capabilities at PPM (parts per million). This means even the slightest contamination in raw materials used for preparing the iconic 'Srivari Laddu' and 'Annaprasadam' can now be identified instantly.

Advanced Testing for Ghee, Milk, and Oils

On the ground floor, detailed chemical and physical analysis of ingredients like ghee, oils, and water will be conducted. Parameters such as acidity, iodine value, and the presence of chlorides, sulfates, and magnesium will be closely monitored.

High-end instruments like LC-MS and ICP-MS, worth around Rs 2.5 crore, enable the detection of pesticides, antibiotics, aflatoxins, and preservatives. The facility can also identify trace levels of heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, and chromium, ensuring that no harmful substances enter the preparation of prasadam, officials said.

The lab is equipped to detect adulteration at an extremely minute level. (ETV Bharat)

"A Bomb Calorimeter has been installed to measure the energy content of laddus, while a Fat Analyzer determines the exact proportion of ghee used. Additional tools like the Atomic Absorption Spectrometer and Flame Photometer help quantify essential elements, including calcium, sodium, and zinc. A deep freezer maintaining temperatures up to -40°C ensures the sample's integrity," he added.

Microbiology and Air Safety Systems

The first floor houses microbiological testing units to detect bacteria such as E coli and Salmonella. A sophisticated Air Handling Unit maintains sterile conditions by regulating temperature, pressure, and humidity while continuously purifying indoor air.

E-Nose & E-Tongue Coming Soon