TTD Sets Up Rs 20 Crore Hi-Tech Lab To Ensure Purity Of Srivari Prasadam
CM Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the facility on March 21, spanning 12,000 sqft and among the most advanced facilities of its kind in any temple.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Tirupati: In a major step to ensure the purity and safety of sacred offerings, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has established a state-of-the-art food testing laboratory in Tirumala. Built at a cost of nearly Rs 20 crores, the advanced facility will be inaugurated on March 21 by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Developed under the supervision of TTD and the state food safety commissioner, with support from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the laboratory spans 12,000 square feet, which, officials say, is among the most advanced facilities of its kind in any temple in India.
The lab is equipped to detect adulteration at an extremely minute level — PPT (parts per trillion), a significant upgrade from earlier detection capabilities at PPM (parts per million). This means even the slightest contamination in raw materials used for preparing the iconic 'Srivari Laddu' and 'Annaprasadam' can now be identified instantly.
Advanced Testing for Ghee, Milk, and Oils
On the ground floor, detailed chemical and physical analysis of ingredients like ghee, oils, and water will be conducted. Parameters such as acidity, iodine value, and the presence of chlorides, sulfates, and magnesium will be closely monitored.
High-end instruments like LC-MS and ICP-MS, worth around Rs 2.5 crore, enable the detection of pesticides, antibiotics, aflatoxins, and preservatives. The facility can also identify trace levels of heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, and chromium, ensuring that no harmful substances enter the preparation of prasadam, officials said.
"A Bomb Calorimeter has been installed to measure the energy content of laddus, while a Fat Analyzer determines the exact proportion of ghee used. Additional tools like the Atomic Absorption Spectrometer and Flame Photometer help quantify essential elements, including calcium, sodium, and zinc. A deep freezer maintaining temperatures up to -40°C ensures the sample's integrity," he added.
Microbiology and Air Safety Systems
The first floor houses microbiological testing units to detect bacteria such as E coli and Salmonella. A sophisticated Air Handling Unit maintains sterile conditions by regulating temperature, pressure, and humidity while continuously purifying indoor air.
E-Nose & E-Tongue Coming Soon
In another technological leap, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 3 crore for installing 'E-Nose' and 'E-Tongue' devices to analyse aroma and taste to detect adulteration in ghee and other ingredients with remarkable precision.
TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said the lab was completed in a record nine months. "There is no longer any need to send samples outside. Everything from chemical residues to microbial contamination can now be tested in-house," he added.
With this initiative, TTD aims to set a new benchmark in ensuring the sanctity and safety of temple food offerings for millions of devotees.
Ghee Adulteration Probe: Commission Chairman Inspects Lab, Seeks Answers on Testing Gaps
As part of the ongoing probe into alleged adulteration in Srivari prasadam, Dinesh Kumar, chairman of the single-member commission appointed by the state government, inspected the testing facilities of TTD on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, he offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara during the VIP break darshan, accompanied by his family. He later visited the TTD laboratory, where officials briefed him on the existing testing infrastructure and quality control mechanisms.
Officials informed him that the current laboratory is equipped with advanced instruments, many of which were installed under the aegis of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), enabling precise assessment of ghee quality. During the inspection, Dinesh Kumar specifically sought details about the procedures followed between 2020 and 2024 to verify the quality of ghee used in prasadam preparation.
In response, officials revealed that the earlier laboratory setup was minimal, consisting only of basic equipment such as a pH meter, weighing balance, refrigerator, and conductivity meter, altogether valued at less than Rs 50,000. These tools, they admitted, were capable of detecting only limited or basic forms of adulteration.
They further explained that the upgraded facility now includes equipment worth Rs 77 lakh, established under NDDB's initiative and aligned with FSSAI norms. This advanced setup can detect pesticides in food and water, measure precise fat content in ghee and oils, and identify adulterants such as vegetable oils or animal fats.
Following this, the chairman also inspected the food quality testing centre — a joint initiative of the Centre, the state Government, and TTD — accompanied by TTD health department DEO Somannarayana and other officials.
The inspection assumes significance amid heightened scrutiny over the quality of ingredients used in temple offerings, with authorities now focusing on both past lapses and current safeguards.
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