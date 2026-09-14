ETV Bharat / state

TTD Sets Up AI-Enabled Devotional Experience Centre For Tirumala Devotees

Tirumala: To help devotees make their long waits for Lord Venkateswara’s darshan more spiritually meaningful, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has established a ‘Devotional Experience Centre’ at Vaikuntam Q Complex-1 in Tirumala.

The ₹4-crore facility, conceived as a ‘Healing Centre’, uses technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) to offer devotees meditation, spiritual experiences and virtual presentations on the history and glory of Tirumala. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the centre on September 16.

From A Suggestion To A Spiritual Experience

The project was conceived following suggestions made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Tirumala for the Brahmotsavams last year. He had proposed establishing ‘Healing Centres’ at temples to provide devotees with mental peace and a spiritual experience while they wait for darshan.

Accordingly, TTD selected the 17th compartment of Vaikuntam Q Complex-1 for the pilot project.

AI, VR And Meditation

Healing Centres offer devotees meditation, spiritual experiences and virtual presentations on the history and glory of Tirumala. (ETV Bharat)

The centre features a giant 340-inch screen measuring about 8.4 metres in length and 2.025 metres in width. The main hall can accommodate 120 devotees, while two specially designed meditation and training rooms can accommodate another 40 people.

The interiors feature a Vaikuntha-inspired greenscape, brass-carved conch motifs and circular flooring representing universal energy. Kalamkari-inspired artwork and lighting have also been incorporated to depict the significance of the Dashavatars.

Through AI and VR, devotees will be taken through stories covering the history of Tirumala from the 12th century to the present day, along with the glory of Srivari and accounts of miraculous events.