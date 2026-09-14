TTD Sets Up AI-Enabled Devotional Experience Centre For Tirumala Devotees
The ₹4-crore ‘Healing Centres’, uses AI and VR technologies to offer devotees meditation, spiritual experiences and virtual presentations on the history and glory of Tirumala.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Tirumala: To help devotees make their long waits for Lord Venkateswara’s darshan more spiritually meaningful, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has established a ‘Devotional Experience Centre’ at Vaikuntam Q Complex-1 in Tirumala.
The ₹4-crore facility, conceived as a ‘Healing Centre’, uses technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) to offer devotees meditation, spiritual experiences and virtual presentations on the history and glory of Tirumala. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the centre on September 16.
From A Suggestion To A Spiritual Experience
The project was conceived following suggestions made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Tirumala for the Brahmotsavams last year. He had proposed establishing ‘Healing Centres’ at temples to provide devotees with mental peace and a spiritual experience while they wait for darshan.
Accordingly, TTD selected the 17th compartment of Vaikuntam Q Complex-1 for the pilot project.
AI, VR And Meditation
The centre features a giant 340-inch screen measuring about 8.4 metres in length and 2.025 metres in width. The main hall can accommodate 120 devotees, while two specially designed meditation and training rooms can accommodate another 40 people.
The interiors feature a Vaikuntha-inspired greenscape, brass-carved conch motifs and circular flooring representing universal energy. Kalamkari-inspired artwork and lighting have also been incorporated to depict the significance of the Dashavatars.
Through AI and VR, devotees will be taken through stories covering the history of Tirumala from the 12th century to the present day, along with the glory of Srivari and accounts of miraculous events.
The centre will also offer guided meditation and Govinda Namasmarana to help devotees cope with the stress of prolonged waiting.
‘Expectation Is Meditation’
The centre has been designed around the concept: “Expectation is meditation. Meditation is a practice. Practice is devotion.”
The facility will seek to convey the spiritual significance of waiting for darshan, drawing on the reference in Srivari Suprabhatam to Brahma Devas awaiting the Lord’s first darshan at Pushkarini.
TTD also plans to use the facility for AI-based training of its staff in addition to offering programmes for devotees.
Expansion Planned
The pilot project is expected to be expanded across the Tirumala queue infrastructure. TTD plans to install large screens in all 66 compartments of Vaikuntam Q Complex-1 and 2 and at Narayanagiri Gardens.
The guided meditation, Vedic recitations, mythological scenes and spiritual stories presented through the main centre will subsequently be broadcast at these locations, allowing more devotees to experience the programmes while waiting for darshan.
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