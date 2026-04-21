ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: TTD Revives Free Tirunamadharana Seva At Tirumala For Devotees

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has revived the Tirunamadharana Seva, a sacred practice of applying the traditional Tirunamam (three-line-tilak) on devotees’ foreheads, aimed at enhancing the spiritual experience of pilgrims visiting the shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

The service, which is being offered free of cost, was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic and has now been reinstated. Under this initiative, devotees are now welcomed with the sacred marks before entering the queue lines for darshan, symbolising purity and devotion, as they approach Lord Govinda.

Around 168 Srivari Sevaks are actively engaged in this service daily, working in two shifts across key locations in Tirumala. These include the Vaikuntam Queue Complexes I and II, Golla Mandapam, Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Kalyanakatta, Varahaswamy Temple, Supatham, Ram Bagicha, the Annaprasadam Centre, and the four Mada Streets.

The sacred Tirunamam is applied using red Sindoor along with specially designed moulds known as Namakopus, ensuring uniformity and traditional authenticity. The style mirrors the Tirumanikapu decoration that is ceremoniously applied to the deity once a week.