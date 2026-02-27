ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Plans Donation Certificates Instead Of Coins, May Allow Smaller Annadanam Contributions

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board is preparing to introduce several reforms to improve devotees' convenience. It is learnt that an important Trust Board meeting will be held on Saturday at Annamayya Bhavan, under the chairmanship of TTD Chairman B R Naidu, where key proposals will be discussed and decisions taken.

One of the major proposals concerns donations from devotees. Until now, many devotees have been depositing coins and cash into the Srivari Hundi. To reduce the inconvenience of carrying large amounts of cash, TTD plans to introduce donation certificates that devotees will receive upon making a donation, which they can then place in the Hundi as a record of their contribution.

As part of this plan, special donation centres may be established in Tirupati and Tirumala, where devotees can contribute digitally using PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm or National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT).

Upon donating, they will receive official certificates, which can then be placed in the Hundi. This aims to streamline and add transparency to the donation process.

Annadanam For Smaller Donors Too