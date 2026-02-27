ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Plans Donation Certificates Instead Of Coins, May Allow Smaller Annadanam Contributions

TTD Trust Board may introduce digital donation certificates and flexible Annaprasadam contributions to make temple services more inclusive.

TTD plans to simplify donations and expand Annadanam contributions. (Eenadu)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 27, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST

2 Min Read
Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board is preparing to introduce several reforms to improve devotees' convenience. It is learnt that an important Trust Board meeting will be held on Saturday at Annamayya Bhavan, under the chairmanship of TTD Chairman B R Naidu, where key proposals will be discussed and decisions taken.

One of the major proposals concerns donations from devotees. Until now, many devotees have been depositing coins and cash into the Srivari Hundi. To reduce the inconvenience of carrying large amounts of cash, TTD plans to introduce donation certificates that devotees will receive upon making a donation, which they can then place in the Hundi as a record of their contribution.

As part of this plan, special donation centres may be established in Tirupati and Tirumala, where devotees can contribute digitally using PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm or National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT).

Upon donating, they will receive official certificates, which can then be placed in the Hundi. This aims to streamline and add transparency to the donation process.

Annadanam For Smaller Donors Too

Every day, lakhs of devotees partake in Annaprasadam at the Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasada Kendra. Currently, donors can contribute Rs 44 lakh to sponsor Annaprasadam (free distribution of blessed food) for an entire day, Rs 10 lakh for breakfast, Rs 17 lakh for lunch and Rs 17 lakh for dinner.

However, TTD is now considering a proposal to allow smaller donations for Annadanam (food donations), so that ordinary devotees who cannot afford such large amounts can also participate in this sacred service. Even donations sufficient to feed ten or one hundred devotees may be accepted, with Annaprasadam offered in the donor’s name. The Trust Board is expected to discuss this proposal and decide on implementing the system in the near future.

Eco-friendly Measures

In another environmentally friendly move, TTD plans to introduce jute bags at the laddu counters in place of plastic covers. This initiative is expected to reduce plastic use and support the livelihoods of farmers and artisans who produce jute products.

With these proposed changes, TTD aims to make pilgrim services more inclusive, transparent, and eco-friendly, while enabling more devotees to participate in Srivari’s sevas and charities.

