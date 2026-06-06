TTD Launches Srivari Vaidya Seva At Its Hospitals On A Pilot Basis
Undertaken following the directive of CM Naidu, it will offer super-speciality doctors the opportunity to serve for three days and MBBS doctors for seven days.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched the 'Srivari Vaidya Seva' program on a pilot basis in its hospitals, and a specially designed IT application for the initiative was unveiled by Executive Officer M Ravichandra.
"We have undertaken this program following the directives of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to make the services of medical professionals from across the globe available to Srivari devotees. We will implement it on a pilot basis and refine it further after getting feedback from doctors," he said, addressing a gathering.
The initiative will offer super-speciality doctors the opportunity to serve for three days and MBBS doctors for seven days. For this, the TTD will facilitate accommodation and food for the doctors in Tirumala and Tirupati. "They will be required to render services at TTD-affiliated institutions such as the Ashwini Hospital in Tirumala, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD), the Ayurveda Hospital, and the Sri Padmavathi Children's Hospital. Doctors belonging to the Hindu faith can participate in this program by booking a slot on the TTD website," Ravichandra stated.
Professor Venkatachalam (senior consultant at Hyderabad Eye Hospital), Professor RA Sastry (director of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Secunderabad), Professor Rajendra Prasad (vice principal of Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, and Dr Purushotham (HOD of Orthopaedics at ESI Hospital in Bengaluru) virtually participated in the event and interacted with Ravichandra.
They expressed their willingness to provide services in TTD hospitals as a blessing from Lord Venkateswara. Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs — Dr Sarath and Veerabrahmam, and the directors of BIRRD and SVIMS — Dr G Jagadeesh and Dr RV Kumar — also participated in the event.
Window for Srivari Darshan Extended to 90 Days
TTD has extended the time limit for non-resident Indians (NRIs) to have darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy via the Supatham route from 30 days to 90 days. Previously, NRIs willing to have a glimpse of the deity needed to arrive at the Supatham entrance within 30 days of returning.
Upon presenting their original passport and a set of photocopies, a Special Entry Darshan ticket worth Rs 300 would be issued after verification. However, the 30-day window proved inconvenient for some NRIs, leading to requests for an extension, which has been granted by the TTD.
Sri Venkateswara Apanna Hrudaya Gets Positive Response
The 'Sri Venkateswara Apanna Hrudaya' scheme is receiving a good response from devotees. TTD offers VIP Break Darshan to five individuals for every donation of Rs 1 lakh made to the Apanna Hrudaya Trust. To avail this, a donor must donate the required amount to the Donor Cell a day in advance and subsequently pay Rs 500 per person for the ticket. The 'darshan' will be arranged at 4 pm for the following day, for which a dedicated counter has been set up at the Donor Cell.
Also Read