ETV Bharat / state

TTD Launches Srivari Vaidya Seva At Its Hospitals On A Pilot Basis

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched the 'Srivari Vaidya Seva' program on a pilot basis in its hospitals, and a specially designed IT application for the initiative was unveiled by Executive Officer M Ravichandra.

"We have undertaken this program following the directives of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to make the services of medical professionals from across the globe available to Srivari devotees. We will implement it on a pilot basis and refine it further after getting feedback from doctors," he said, addressing a gathering.

The initiative will offer super-speciality doctors the opportunity to serve for three days and MBBS doctors for seven days. For this, the TTD will facilitate accommodation and food for the doctors in Tirumala and Tirupati. "They will be required to render services at TTD-affiliated institutions such as the Ashwini Hospital in Tirumala, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD), the Ayurveda Hospital, and the Sri Padmavathi Children's Hospital. Doctors belonging to the Hindu faith can participate in this program by booking a slot on the TTD website," Ravichandra stated.

Professor Venkatachalam (senior consultant at Hyderabad Eye Hospital), Professor RA Sastry (director of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Secunderabad), Professor Rajendra Prasad (vice principal of Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, and Dr Purushotham (HOD of Orthopaedics at ESI Hospital in Bengaluru) virtually participated in the event and interacted with Ravichandra.

They expressed their willingness to provide services in TTD hospitals as a blessing from Lord Venkateswara. Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs — Dr Sarath and Veerabrahmam, and the directors of BIRRD and SVIMS — Dr G Jagadeesh and Dr RV Kumar — also participated in the event.