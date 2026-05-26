TTD Introduces Re-Entry Facility To End Long Queues Of Devotees
The arrangement allows devotees holding a Sarva Darshan token to temporarily exit the queue line and subsequently re-enter it at their designated time for Darshan.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Tirupati: The Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala is witnessing a massive surge in the number of footfalls during the summer holidays, with the daily average darshan at approximately 80,000.
With the waiting time for Sarva Darshan stretched to 24 hours, common devotees, particularly those accompanied by infants and the elderly, are facing severe hardships, unable to endure waiting for hours in the queues and holding compartments.
Against this backdrop, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced the 're-entry (return entry) facility to alleviate difficulties faced by devotees. The facility, which is proving immensely beneficial, allows devotees holding a Sarva Darshan token to temporarily exit the queue line and subsequently re-enter it at their designated time for Darshan.
Devotees must first enter the Sarva Darshan queue line and, upon reaching the Vaikuntam-II complex, submit their Aadhaar card to obtain a token. Those wishing to exit the queue temporarily are issued a re-entry pass at the 17th compartment. They can exit through the designated exit point located at that spot by scanning their token. Once outside, devotees may proceed to their accommodation to rest or visit other places of interest within Tirumala.
TTD officials require devotees to arrive at the designated compartment 15 to 20 minutes before their allotted time slot. For entering into the premises again, devotees must proceed via Gate W-4 next to the museum for the re-entry point, rather than heading towards the Laddu counters. Upon entering at the scheduled time and once the compartments are opened, the Darshan is completed in just two to four hours.
Devotees must preserve the re-entry token with extreme care, as re-entry won't be permitted under any circumstances if the token is lost. To avoid any delays, devotees must reach the ren re-entry gates ahead of the scheduled time.
Mobile phones and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited during Darshan. One must deposit these items in the accommodation rooms or at the luggage counters before arrival, as there are no counters available within the vicinity of the re-entry gate for depositing personal belongings.
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