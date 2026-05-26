ETV Bharat / state

TTD Introduces Re-Entry Facility To End Long Queues Of Devotees

To avoid any delays, devotees must reach the ren re-entry gates ahead of the scheduled time. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirupati: The Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala is witnessing a massive surge in the number of footfalls during the summer holidays, with the daily average darshan at approximately 80,000.

With the waiting time for Sarva Darshan stretched to 24 hours, common devotees, particularly those accompanied by infants and the elderly, are facing severe hardships, unable to endure waiting for hours in the queues and holding compartments.

Against this backdrop, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced the 're-entry (return entry) facility to alleviate difficulties faced by devotees. The facility, which is proving immensely beneficial, allows devotees holding a Sarva Darshan token to temporarily exit the queue line and subsequently re-enter it at their designated time for Darshan.

Devotees must first enter the Sarva Darshan queue line and, upon reaching the Vaikuntam-II complex, submit their Aadhaar card to obtain a token. Those wishing to exit the queue temporarily are issued a re-entry pass at the 17th compartment. They can exit through the designated exit point located at that spot by scanning their token. Once outside, devotees may proceed to their accommodation to rest or visit other places of interest within Tirumala.