ETV Bharat / state

TTD Inks MOU With CSIR-CFTRI To Improve Srivari Prasadam Quality

TTD Procurement GM Umashankar and a CSIR representative displaying the agreement documents in presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at the event ( ETV Bharat )

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality, and nutritional value in the preparation and distribution of Srivari Prasadam along with preserving its traditional character.

Following this agreement, TTD will use the latest scientific methods in the preparation of Srivari laddu prasadam and Annaprasadam offered to devotees.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi during the Research, Innovation, Startups, and Entrepreneurship (RISE) conference held in Bengaluru recently. TTD’s general manager (procurement), Uma Shankar, represented the organisation at the event. The agreement is first of its kind signed in the temple sector in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister called for greater encouragement of research, innovation, and use of indigenous technologies, as well as the enhancement of manufacturing capabilities. This agreement will not only elevate the quality, safety, and nutritional value of the Srivari Prasadam to a higher standard but also enable the provision of reliable services to devotees, Joshi added.