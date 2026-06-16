TTD Inks MOU With CSIR-CFTRI To Improve Srivari Prasadam Quality
Pralhad Joshi said the agreement will upgrade the quality, safety and nutritional value of the Srivari Prasadam to a higher level.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality, and nutritional value in the preparation and distribution of Srivari Prasadam along with preserving its traditional character.
Following this agreement, TTD will use the latest scientific methods in the preparation of Srivari laddu prasadam and Annaprasadam offered to devotees.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi during the Research, Innovation, Startups, and Entrepreneurship (RISE) conference held in Bengaluru recently. TTD’s general manager (procurement), Uma Shankar, represented the organisation at the event. The agreement is first of its kind signed in the temple sector in the country.
Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister called for greater encouragement of research, innovation, and use of indigenous technologies, as well as the enhancement of manufacturing capabilities. This agreement will not only elevate the quality, safety, and nutritional value of the Srivari Prasadam to a higher standard but also enable the provision of reliable services to devotees, Joshi added.
Research will be conducted to increase the storage period of Srivari Prasadam without compromising the original taste and cultural values. Storage rooms and quality testing laboratories will be modernised. CSIR-CFTRI will provide technical advice to maintain consistency in quality and special training to TTD food analysts and employees.
Officials said that the training will be provided on advanced techniques for testing purity of the ghee, quality analysis of spices and early detection of contaminants. Senior scientists from CSRI-CFTRI will regularly visit TTD centres to provide technical guidance and research-based support.
The move comes following the Trirumala laddu controversy and efforts taken by TTD to ensure quality of prasadams distributed to devotees.
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