ETV Bharat / state

TTD Declares Tirumala As 'No-Horn, No-Siren Zone', Enforces Strict Noise Pollution Rules

Tirumala: In a bid to preserve the spiritual atmosphere of the holy shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has intensified measures to curb noise pollution by strictly enforcing a 'No-Horn, No-Siren Zone' across Tirumala.

Considering the heavy flow of pilgrims and vehicles, TTD has installed warning boards at key locations and made the no-honking rule applicable from the GNC Toll Gate across Tirumala and along both ghat roads.

Authorities have reiterated that unnecessary honking and the use of sirens are prohibited to ensure a peaceful environment for devotees.

Officials said the restrictions also apply to ambulances and VVIP protocol vehicles, which are not allowed to use sirens unless there is an absolute emergency.

Traffic police and officials from the District Transport Department regularly conduct special enforcement drives to identify violators.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, using vehicle horns or modified silencers that exceed the prescribed decibel limits is an offense.