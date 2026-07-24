TTD Declares Tirumala As 'No-Horn, No-Siren Zone', Enforces Strict Noise Pollution Rules
Authorities have reiterated that unnecessary honking and the use of sirens are prohibited to ensure a peaceful environment for devotees.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Tirumala: In a bid to preserve the spiritual atmosphere of the holy shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has intensified measures to curb noise pollution by strictly enforcing a 'No-Horn, No-Siren Zone' across Tirumala.
Considering the heavy flow of pilgrims and vehicles, TTD has installed warning boards at key locations and made the no-honking rule applicable from the GNC Toll Gate across Tirumala and along both ghat roads.
Authorities have reiterated that unnecessary honking and the use of sirens are prohibited to ensure a peaceful environment for devotees.
Officials said the restrictions also apply to ambulances and VVIP protocol vehicles, which are not allowed to use sirens unless there is an absolute emergency.
Traffic police and officials from the District Transport Department regularly conduct special enforcement drives to identify violators.
Under the Motor Vehicles Act, using vehicle horns or modified silencers that exceed the prescribed decibel limits is an offense.
Drivers found violating the rules face legal action and monetary penalties.
According to officials, 42 vehicles were booked over the past six months for causing noise pollution in Tirumala, and fines amounting to Rs 64,475 were collected.
Over 2,000 CCTV Cameras Monitoring Tirumala
Tirumala Traffic Circle Inspector Hariprasad said the initiative aims to maintain the sanctity and serenity of the temple town.
"We have taken these measures to preserve the sanctity of Tirumala. Devotees arriving in their own vehicles as well as taxi drivers are not permitted to use horns unnecessarily.
The Police Command Control wing is continuously monitoring Tirumala through more than 2,000 CCTV cameras. Those who violate the rules will inevitably face penalties," he said.
TTD has appealed to all pilgrims and motorists to cooperate with the regulations and help maintain the peaceful and devotional atmosphere that Tirumala is known for.
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