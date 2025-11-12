ETV Bharat / state

TTD Ghee Scam: SIT Unearths Rs 4.69 Crore Birbe Trail Linked To Ex-Chairman's PA

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Andhra Pradesh police has unearthed shocking financial irregularities in the accounts of K Chinna Appanna, who was the personal assistant of former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subbareddy during the YSRCP regime.

Between 2019 and 2024, Appanna's income was only Rs 65 lakh, but deposits worth Rs 4.69 crore were made into his account with Union Bank at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. Of this, Rs 4.65 crore was channelled to various other accounts, leaving a closing balance of just Rs 4.98 lakh.

SIT findings revealed that the money was payments of bribes from adulterated ghee suppliers, which eventually reached the "ultimate beneficiary". The team also found suspicious transactions in another account belonging to one Bavireddy Sridevi at SBI's Vijayawada branch.

Further investigation revealed that between 2021 and 2024, Appanna purchased five plots of 160 yards each in Thagarapuvalasa, eight plots of 240 yards each in Lankalapalem, and a flat in Rushikonda. The SIT is now tracing the source of funds used for these purchases.