TTD Ghee Plant To Conduct Trials This Week; 700 Indigenous Cows Will Be Procured
The facility can process around 2,000 litres of milk per day, producing 60 litres of ghee to meet the daily requirement for Srivari temple services
Published : June 29, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Tirupati: Marking a major step toward producing ghee for Lord Venkateswara temple rituals, the ghee manufacturing plant at the SV Goshala of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in LS Nagar is set to begin trial runs this week.
However, the procurement of 700 indigenous cows, essential for running the facility at full capacity, is yet to be completed.
Constructed with donor support, the plant was launched nearly three years ago, and the work progressed slowly during the previous YSRCP government. However, it gained momentum after the NDA government assumed office.
Officials said three trial runs are planned for this week, two using water and one using milk, to ensure the equipment functions smoothly before the commencement of commercial operations.
The plant has been designed to process around 2,000 litres of milk per day, producing nearly 60 litres of ghee, enough to meet the daily requirement for Srivari temple services. Existing cows at the SV Goshala produce only 600 to 700 litres of milk daily, far below the required capacity. To bridge the gap, TTD plans to procure around 700 indigenous cows.
A modern Centre of Excellence, being developed under the guidance of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) at an estimated cost of Rs 48 crore, will house and manage the additional cows. The facility is equipped with mechanised milking systems, pipeline-based milk transfer, butter extraction units, and ghee production equipment.
Officials said the project also requires trained personnel and technical experts to operate both facilities efficiently before the start of full-scale production.
"We are planning to conduct trial runs for the Ghee plant at the SV Goshala, twice with water and once with milk, this week. TTD intends to procure indigenous cows and is making efforts to make the plant operational by August or September," SV Goshala director Sivakumar said.
Once the Centre of Excellence becomes fully operational and additional indigenous cows are inducted, TTD expects the ghee plant to ensure a reliable in-house supply for temple rituals, reducing dependence on external sources.
Also Read