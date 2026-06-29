ETV Bharat / state

TTD Ghee Plant To Conduct Trials This Week; 700 Indigenous Cows Will Be Procured

Tirupati: Marking a major step toward producing ghee for Lord Venkateswara temple rituals, the ghee manufacturing plant at the SV Goshala of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in LS Nagar is set to begin trial runs this week.

However, the procurement of 700 indigenous cows, essential for running the facility at full capacity, is yet to be completed.

Constructed with donor support, the plant was launched nearly three years ago, and the work progressed slowly during the previous YSRCP government. However, it gained momentum after the NDA government assumed office.

Officials said three trial runs are planned for this week, two using water and one using milk, to ensure the equipment functions smoothly before the commencement of commercial operations.

The plant has been designed to process around 2,000 litres of milk per day, producing nearly 60 litres of ghee, enough to meet the daily requirement for Srivari temple services. Existing cows at the SV Goshala produce only 600 to 700 litres of milk daily, far below the required capacity. To bridge the gap, TTD plans to procure around 700 indigenous cows.