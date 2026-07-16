TTD Gets Rs 96.98 Crore Donations In A Day As Devotees Rush Before Implementation Of Revised Policy
The new policy would apply to new donors, while those who already made donations under the previous system would continue to receive the existing privileges.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) received a record Rs 96.98 crore in donations on Tuesday as thousands of devotees rushed to make contributions before the implementation of the revised donor privileges policy on Wednesday.
The unprecedented response came after TTD announced that donors who contributed under the existing system would continue to enjoy the current benefits and facilities, despite the new policy coming into force. This prompted a large number of devotees to make donations before the deadline.
According to TTD, a total of 2,460 donors made contributions on Tuesday. Of them, 2,354 donated online, while 106 made offline donations. Among the contributors, 1,212 devotees donated between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, 1,246 donated between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, while two devotees contributed Rs 1 crore or more.
TTD recently revised its donor privileges policy to ensure that special facilities extended to donors do not affect the darshan experience of common pilgrims. Under the new policy, some of the benefits available to donors have been rationalised.
TTD officials said the revised policy would apply only to new donors, while those who had already made donations under the previous system would continue to receive the existing privileges.
Of the 1,97,888 registered donors of TTD till June 26, nearly 1.5 lakh devotees had donated Rs 1 lakh, while around 22,000 donors had contributed Rs 10 lakh towards various TTD trusts.
Officials said the record single-day collection reflects the unwavering faith of devotees in Lord Venkateswara as well as the overwhelming response to secure donor benefits before the revised policy took effect.
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