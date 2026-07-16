ETV Bharat / state

TTD Gets Rs 96.98 Crore Donations In A Day As Devotees Rush Before Implementation Of Revised Policy

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) received a record Rs 96.98 crore in donations on Tuesday as thousands of devotees rushed to make contributions before the implementation of the revised donor privileges policy on Wednesday.

The unprecedented response came after TTD announced that donors who contributed under the existing system would continue to enjoy the current benefits and facilities, despite the new policy coming into force. This prompted a large number of devotees to make donations before the deadline.

According to TTD, a total of 2,460 donors made contributions on Tuesday. Of them, 2,354 donated online, while 106 made offline donations. Among the contributors, 1,212 devotees donated between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, 1,246 donated between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, while two devotees contributed Rs 1 crore or more.

TTD recently revised its donor privileges policy to ensure that special facilities extended to donors do not affect the darshan experience of common pilgrims. Under the new policy, some of the benefits available to donors have been rationalised.