ETV Bharat / state

TTD Gears Up For Annual Brahmotsavams; CM To Visit Tirumala On Its First Day

Modernized SV Museum building in Tirumala ( ETV Bharat )

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up to conduct the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Venkateswara on a grand scale, starting September 15. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Tirumala on the first day to present silk robes to the Lord on behalf of the state government. On this occasion, grand inaugural ceremonies and foundation-laying events will be conducted by him. TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer M. Ravichandra, and Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary are overseeing the projects—valued at over ₹900 crore—to ensure their timely completion. Courtesy of Donors The Sri Venkateswara Museum in Tirumala has been modernised to meet international standards. TCS contributed a donation of ₹145 crore for this initiative. The project involved creating a total of 19 galleries—comprising 14 by TCS and 5 by MAP Systems—featuring state-of-the-art technology and 3D and 7D elements. It is set to be inaugurated.