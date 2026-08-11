TTD Gears Up For Annual Brahmotsavams; CM To Visit Tirumala On Its First Day
In Tirumala, the Chief Minister is set to lay the foundation stone for a new AI-integrated high-tech kitchen building.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up to conduct the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Venkateswara on a grand scale, starting September 15.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Tirumala on the first day to present silk robes to the Lord on behalf of the state government. On this occasion, grand inaugural ceremonies and foundation-laying events will be conducted by him.
TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer M. Ravichandra, and Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary are overseeing the projects—valued at over ₹900 crore—to ensure their timely completion.
Courtesy of Donors
The Sri Venkateswara Museum in Tirumala has been modernised to meet international standards. TCS contributed a donation of ₹145 crore for this initiative. The project involved creating a total of 19 galleries—comprising 14 by TCS and 5 by MAP Systems—featuring state-of-the-art technology and 3D and 7D elements. It is set to be inaugurated.
TTD and IOCL have jointly constructed a biogas plant at Kakulamanu Thippa at a cost of ₹12.85 crore and are currently conducting a trial run. It was built under the supervision of the Bengaluru-based company GPS Renewables. Biogas is being supplied from this plant to the Vakulamatha Annaprasadam Centre via a pipeline. The new Tirumala-Papavinasanam road may be inaugurated.
Anant Ambani, son of Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani, has agreed to provide 25 electric buses at a cost of ₹27.5 crore for the convenience of devotees. A charging station will be set up in Tirumala. Reliance itself will recruit 50 drivers and pay their salaries and allowances. Electric buses donated by other donors may also be launched.
In Tirumala, the Chief Minister is set to lay the foundation stone for a new AI-integrated high-tech kitchen building—to be constructed at a cost of ₹120 crore by Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani—adjacent to the existing Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex. Work is currently underway to relocate the local LPG gas plant to the Ring Road area.
A special gold coin is being minted under the auspices of TTD to mark the 310th anniversary of the commencement of the Srivari Laddu Prasadam production. Preparations are underway to have the Chief Minister release the coin during the Brahmotsavams.
The Chief Minister will inaugurate the 'Sripadam' and 'Achyutam' accommodation complexes built for pilgrims in Tirupati. These complexes, constructed at a cost of approximately ₹600 crore, can provide accommodation for 10,000 pilgrims.
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