ETV Bharat / state

TTD Deputy EO Arrested In Corruption Case, Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs 5 Cr Seized

Tirupati/Tirumala: The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Mendu Lokanatham, Deputy Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages Lord Venkateswara shrine in Tirupati, following searches at multiple premises linked to him in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

The searches that began at 6 am on Wednesday continued throughout Thursday, leading to the seizure of unaccounted assets worth Rs 5 crore. The ACB is set to produce Lokanatham before the Nellore ACB Court on Thursday.

During the searches 2 kg of gold, 6.5 kg of silver, Rs 12 lakh in cash, four fixed deposits in Lokanatham and his son's names and property documents, including a flat in Srinivasa Nagar in Tirupati, two houses in Gollavanigunta, and a house in Padiredu of Vadamalapeta Mandal, were seized.

The ACB has identified that Lokanatham and a person named in the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) list of suspects in connection with the adulterated ghee case, has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The CBI-led SIT, which is investigating the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam, has already registered cases against TTD employees and dairy experts and recommended to the government that others, whose roles are under suspicion, be investigated.

Against this backdrop, simultaneous searches were conducted at Lokanatham's residence in the Peddakapu Layout of Tirupati, the homes of his brothers-in-law, Munikrishna and Ramesh, in the same area, and the residence of Lokanatham's younger brother in Yerpedu Mandal.

In a statement, ACB officials revealed that they had identified assets, including a residence purchased in his wife Manjula's name in the Peddakapu Layout, two houses in Gollavanigunta and a plot in the Padiredu forest area of Vadamalapeta Mandal registered in her name, a house in Srinivasa Nagar, Tirupati, registered in his son's name, and four bank fixed deposits held jointly by Lokanatham and his son.

Notably, ACB searches have been conducted at the residence of a TTD employee after nearly a decade. Previously, in 2016, searches were conducted at the residences of Deputy EO Bhupathi Reddy, as well as those of his brothers and relatives.