TTD Deputy EO Arrested In Corruption Case, Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs 5 Cr Seized
During searches, ACB officials seized 2 kg gold, 6.5 kg silver, Rs 12 lakh cash, four fixed deposits and property documents from Mendu Lokanatham's residence.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Tirupati/Tirumala: The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Mendu Lokanatham, Deputy Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages Lord Venkateswara shrine in Tirupati, following searches at multiple premises linked to him in an alleged disproportionate assets case.
The searches that began at 6 am on Wednesday continued throughout Thursday, leading to the seizure of unaccounted assets worth Rs 5 crore. The ACB is set to produce Lokanatham before the Nellore ACB Court on Thursday.
During the searches 2 kg of gold, 6.5 kg of silver, Rs 12 lakh in cash, four fixed deposits in Lokanatham and his son's names and property documents, including a flat in Srinivasa Nagar in Tirupati, two houses in Gollavanigunta, and a house in Padiredu of Vadamalapeta Mandal, were seized.
The ACB has identified that Lokanatham and a person named in the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) list of suspects in connection with the adulterated ghee case, has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The CBI-led SIT, which is investigating the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam, has already registered cases against TTD employees and dairy experts and recommended to the government that others, whose roles are under suspicion, be investigated.
Against this backdrop, simultaneous searches were conducted at Lokanatham's residence in the Peddakapu Layout of Tirupati, the homes of his brothers-in-law, Munikrishna and Ramesh, in the same area, and the residence of Lokanatham's younger brother in Yerpedu Mandal.
In a statement, ACB officials revealed that they had identified assets, including a residence purchased in his wife Manjula's name in the Peddakapu Layout, two houses in Gollavanigunta and a plot in the Padiredu forest area of Vadamalapeta Mandal registered in her name, a house in Srinivasa Nagar, Tirupati, registered in his son's name, and four bank fixed deposits held jointly by Lokanatham and his son.
Notably, ACB searches have been conducted at the residence of a TTD employee after nearly a decade. Previously, in 2016, searches were conducted at the residences of Deputy EO Bhupathi Reddy, as well as those of his brothers and relatives.
At Lokanatham's residence, officials identified property worth Rs 31.98 lakh, held jointly by Lokanatham's wife and another person, two kg of gold jewelry, 6.5 kg of silver articles, and Rs 12.50 lakh in cash and property documents of both the G+3 building Lokanatham currently occupies and a G+1 building located on an adjacent street.
Two other teams conducted searches at the residences of Munikrishna and Ramesh, Lokanatham's brothers-in-law, who reside in the Peddakapu Layout. ACB officials stated that inspections at their residences are currently underway and have already led to seizure of Rs 28 lakh in cash and two kilograms of gold but officials have yet to confirm these details.
The fourth team conducted searches at the residence of Venu, Lokanatham's brother in Gundlakandriga village of Yerpedu Mandal and documents relating to 10 acres of agricultural land and houses held in the names of family members were discovered.
Lokanatham joined TTD as a Junior Assistant on February 1, 1989, under the compassionate appointment scheme. He subsequently rose through the ranks, serving as a Senior Assistant, Assistant Executive Officer (AEO), and Deputy Executive Officer (Dy. EO). Since April 2023, he has been serving as the Deputy EO of the Srivari Temple in Tirumala. Prior to this, he performed his duties in Tiruchanur. Although a transfer to the Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati was ordered last year, the transfer process was temporarily halted following allegations that the TTD official appointed to the Srivari Temple was favourably inclined towards the YSRCP. Amidst these developments, Lokanatham has continued in his role as Deputy EO.
On Wednesday, ACB officials took possession of his quarters in the 'B-Type' complex in Tirumala but did not conduct a search.
"We have identified assets disproportionate to known sources of income. We have found that TTD Deputy EO Lokanatham has amassed assets disproportionate to his income. Please provide information if government employees demand money for performing their duties," said Maddi Srinivasa Rao, ACB DSP.
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