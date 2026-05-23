ETV Bharat / state

TTD Denies Social Media Claims Of Chaos In Tirumala, Says Darshan Arrangements Running Smoothly

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary on Friday dismissed social media reports claiming that devotees visiting Tirumala for Srivari Darshan were facing difficulties. He appealed to pilgrims not to believe misleading rumours regarding crowd management and darshan arrangements.

Venkaiah Chowdary, along with Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) Subbarayudu, inspected the Sarva Darshan queue lines on Friday evening and reviewed arrangements made for the heavy influx of devotees arriving in Tirumala.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, the Additional EO said the TTD administration had deployed additional staff exclusively to monitor and regulate queue lines to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims.

He stated that effective traffic control measures were also being implemented in view of the heavy rush. According to him, officials were strictly following protocols regarding the number of devotees allowed into queue lines at a time while simultaneously taking precautionary measures to avoid inconvenience.

Chowdary further said that devotees who had not yet entered the queue lines were being accommodated in pilgrim housing complexes.

He also spoke about the large-scale food distribution arrangements and said that the kitchens were serving breakfast and Anna Prasadam meals to nearly four lakh devotees every day from morning until 10:30 pm.