TTD Condemns Violation Of Temple Rules By Devotees From TN
The pilgrims displayed banners featuring photographs of political leaders associated with the AIADMK and filmed video reels near the temple premises and shared them online.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Tirumala: A group of devotees from Tamil Nadu, showing political flags and filming videos at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple, in violation of the rules set by administrator Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has drawn sharp criticism from devotees and prompted a strong response from temple authorities. The incident, which occurred in the vicinity of the hill shrine, has gone viral on social media.
TTD officials said some devotees from Tamil Nadu were displaying banners featuring photographs of political leaders associated with the AIADMK. They also allegedly recorded video reels near the temple premises and uploaded the same on social media platforms. Political campaigning and promotion of any party or leader are strictly prohibited on Tirumala hills, which is regarded as a sacred and non-political religious space.
The actions of the devotees were viewed as a clear violation of TTD regulations, which are meant to preserve the sanctity, neutrality and spiritual atmosphere of the world-famous pilgrimage centre. Several devotees present at that time reportedly objected to the act, stating Tirumala should remain free from political influence of any kind.
In reaction, the TTD chief public relations officer issued a formal statement, making it clear that the authorities would not tolerate such behaviour. "It has come to our notice that devotees from Tamil Nadu displayed a banner with photos of political leaders in the vicinity of the Sri Vari temple. They acted against TTD regulations. It is also learned that they not only displayed banners but also filmed reels and posted them on social media. We will take legal action against the individuals concerned," the statement reads.
TTD officials reiterated that Tirumala is a spiritual destination visited by millions of devotees from across the country and abroad, cutting across caste, region, language, and political affiliation. Any activity that disturbs the religious atmosphere or brings politics into the temple premises will be dealt with firmly.
The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter monitoring and awareness among devotees regarding the rules in force at Tirumala. TTD has appealed to all pilgrims to cooperate with temple authorities, follow established guidelines, and help maintain the sanctity and dignity of the sacred hill shrine.
