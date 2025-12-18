ETV Bharat / state

TTD Condemns Violation Of Temple Rules By Devotees From TN

Tirumala: A group of devotees from Tamil Nadu, showing political flags and filming videos at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple, in violation of the rules set by administrator Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has drawn sharp criticism from devotees and prompted a strong response from temple authorities. The incident, which occurred in the vicinity of the hill shrine, has gone viral on social media.

TTD officials said some devotees from Tamil Nadu were displaying banners featuring photographs of political leaders associated with the AIADMK. They also allegedly recorded video reels near the temple premises and uploaded the same on social media platforms. Political campaigning and promotion of any party or leader are strictly prohibited on Tirumala hills, which is regarded as a sacred and non-political religious space.

The actions of the devotees were viewed as a clear violation of TTD regulations, which are meant to preserve the sanctity, neutrality and spiritual atmosphere of the world-famous pilgrimage centre. Several devotees present at that time reportedly objected to the act, stating Tirumala should remain free from political influence of any kind.