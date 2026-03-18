TTD Clears Rs 5.12 Crore Gold Armour For Mumbai Temple; Push For Green Tirumala
TTD approves Rs 5.12 crore gold-plated armour for Mumbai's Sri Venkateswara temple, using 3 kg gold and 125 kg copper to maintain Tirumala-style traditions.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has approved a major project to enhance temple traditions outside Tirumala. The board has given the green signal for gold-plated armour for the presiding deity at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple being constructed in Ulwe, Mumbai.
The decision was taken during the recent TTD Governing Council meeting held in Tirupati. According to officials, the temple will feature gold-plated copper armour not only for the main deity, Lord Venkateswara, in the sanctum sanctorum but also for idols in the sub-temples.
The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 5.12 crore. This includes Rs 4.90 crore for materials and Rs 22 lakh towards labour charges. As part of the plan, nearly three kilograms of 24-carat gold will be used from the TTD treasury. In addition, about 125 Kilograms of copper sheets will be sourced from the temple's jewellery department.
Officials said the move reflects TTD's commitment to maintaining the same spiritual grandeur and traditions associated with Tirumala temples, even when built in other parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the TTD Board has also taken steps to improve environmental sustainability in Tirumala. To reduce waste generated by Tetra Paks and metal cans, a Hyderabad-based organisation named Recycle will install reverse vending machines across the hill town.
Under a 'Deposit Refund Scheme', these machines will be set up free of cost at 50 points across 28 locations. Devotees can deposit used cans and cartons and receive a refund, encouraging responsible disposal.
Officials believe this initiative will help reduce littering and improve cleanliness, especially as Tirumala sees lakhs of pilgrims every day.
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