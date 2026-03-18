ETV Bharat / state

TTD Clears Rs 5.12 Crore Gold Armour For Mumbai Temple; Push For Green Tirumala

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has approved a major project to enhance temple traditions outside Tirumala. The board has given the green signal for gold-plated armour for the presiding deity at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple being constructed in Ulwe, Mumbai.

The decision was taken during the recent TTD Governing Council meeting held in Tirupati. According to officials, the temple will feature gold-plated copper armour not only for the main deity, Lord Venkateswara, in the sanctum sanctorum but also for idols in the sub-temples.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 5.12 crore. This includes Rs 4.90 crore for materials and Rs 22 lakh towards labour charges. As part of the plan, nearly three kilograms of 24-carat gold will be used from the TTD treasury. In addition, about 125 Kilograms of copper sheets will be sourced from the temple's jewellery department.

Officials said the move reflects TTD's commitment to maintaining the same spiritual grandeur and traditions associated with Tirumala temples, even when built in other parts of the country.