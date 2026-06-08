ETV Bharat / state

TTD Board Approves Recovery Of Missing Ornament Components, Expands Temple Support

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board has approved the recovery of losses related to missing stones and components from temple ornaments and eased norms under the SRIVANI Trust and initiated plans for expanding its presence internationally.

The TTD Board permitted officials to officially record attrition in Srivari ornaments identified during inspections and recover losses from staff members found responsible.

The Board directed recovery of around Rs 2.33 lakh from officials linked to missing stones and components from ornaments belonging to presiding deities across 81 TTD-affiliated temples during 2024-25. Officials have been given six months to complete the recovery process.

The Board removed the existing restrictions on financial assistance provided through the SRIVANI Trust, specifically waiving the previous maximum limit of Rs 2 crore. Approval has been granted to provide funds through a trust for temples in Andhra Pradesh and other states, for the construction of temples not under the purview of the Endowments Department, and for the renovation of ancient temples. A stipulation has been set requiring a 25 per cent public contribution for these works.

The Board also discussed expanding TTD’s presence overseas. An expert committee proposed registering non-profit organisations in countries including the UK, Germany, Sri Lanka, Australia and the Netherlands to establish temples under direct TTD management. Officials have been asked to seek required approvals from the Centre regarding regulatory clearances.

Separately, the Board has also decided to purchase 240 stainless steel containers from the Salem-based SAIL organisation worth over Rs 23 lakh for transporting and distributing ghee after mandatory quality testing.

Meanwhile, TTD also announced a new documentary project titled ‘Miracles of Tirumala-Tirupati’, aimed to present the sacred traditions, rituals, and devotional experiences associated with the renowned hill shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in a visually engaging format.