TTD Approves Rs 2 Lakh Insurance Cover For Devotees Visiting Tirumala, Announces Brahmotsavam Dates
Under the scheme, devotees visiting Tirumala will be covered by insurance of Rs 2 lakh in case of natural death on the Tirumala premises
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Governing Council has taken several key decisions focused on the welfare of devotees and employees, including the introduction of an insurance scheme for pilgrims visiting Tirumala.
TTD Chairman B R Naidu and Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra announced the decisions, saying the insurance scheme would be implemented in association with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
Under the scheme, devotees visiting Tirumala will be covered by insurance of Rs 2 lakh in case of natural death on the Tirumala premises. TTD officials said the facility is being introduced in the country. The Governing Council has approved Rs 2.12 crore from TTD funds as payment to LIC towards the scheme.
The council also decided to increase the insurance coverage for the families of TTD employees who die in accidents from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
In another decision, the Governing Council approved an ownership contribution of Rs 2 crore to extend the Employees Health Fund (EHF) facility to CPS/NPS pensioners and their families.
The TTD is making arrangements to conduct the annual Tirumala Brahmotsavams on a grand scale. The Salakatla Brahmotsavams will be held from September 15 to 23, while the Navratri Brahmotsavams are scheduled from October 12 to 20.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will present silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government on September 15.
To increase the production of the famous Tirumala laddus at Srivari Potu, TTD is sending proposals to the state government seeking approval for 400 additional outsourcing posts. The Governing Council has also approved salary hikes for 48 employees working in various TTD departments.
Meanwhile, the council approved the installation of gold plating for the Padmavati Padmapeetham at the Sri Padmavati Sametha Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Narayanavanam.
It has also sanctioned Rs 17.05 crore for gold plating of the flagpole and altar at the Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Chennai, Naidu said.
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