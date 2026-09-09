ETV Bharat / state

TTD Approves Rs 2 Lakh Insurance Cover For Devotees Visiting Tirumala, Announces Brahmotsavam Dates

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Governing Council has taken several key decisions focused on the welfare of devotees and employees, including the introduction of an insurance scheme for pilgrims visiting Tirumala.

TTD Chairman B R Naidu and Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra announced the decisions, saying the insurance scheme would be implemented in association with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Under the scheme, devotees visiting Tirumala will be covered by insurance of Rs 2 lakh in case of natural death on the Tirumala premises. TTD officials said the facility is being introduced in the country. The Governing Council has approved Rs 2.12 crore from TTD funds as payment to LIC towards the scheme.

The council also decided to increase the insurance coverage for the families of TTD employees who die in accidents from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

In another decision, the Governing Council approved an ownership contribution of Rs 2 crore to extend the Employees Health Fund (EHF) facility to CPS/NPS pensioners and their families.