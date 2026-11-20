ETV Bharat / state

TTD Annaprasadam Trust Donations Reach Rs 3,100 Crore

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary stated that the SV Annaprasadam Trust in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, has received donations amounting to Rs 1,100 crore over the last two years.

He noted that this accounts for more than 53 percent of the total donations received by the TTD. With this, the trust's current corpus fund has reached approximately Rs 3,100 crore.

He said that the 'Annadanam' (offering of food) program, which began in 1985 serving 2,000 people, has grown significantly over the years. He further stated that, in Tirumala, food is served to over 300,000 devotees on regular days, while during the Brahmotsavams, the number reaches 460,000 devotees per day.

Steps will be taken to ensure that the distribution of 'Anna Prasadam' (sanctified food offerings) is made available in all 65 temples under the purview of TTD in the coming days.

On Thursday, 'Ayudha Puja' (worship of tools and implements) was celebrated with great fervor at the Matrusri Tarigonda Anna Prasadam Complex in Tirumala. The event was attended by TTD Specified Authority Chairman and Executive Officer (EO) M. Ravichandra, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Murali Krishna, Deputy EO of the Anna Prasadam department Rajendra, Deputy EO of the Srivari Temple Bhaskar, and Special Officer for Catering Shastri, among others.