TTD Aims To Distribute Annaprasadam At All Temples By March 2026

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making arrangements to distribute high-quality and delicious Annaprasadam (consecrated food) to devotees at temples administered by it, and officials are working towards starting the service in all temples, including the affiliated ones, by March 2026. The decision followed the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, after which TTD started this service at 60 affiliated temples, of which 12 are already distributing Annaprasadam.

TTD chairman BR Naidu and executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal have conducted reviews to expedite the process in the remaining temples. They are also mooting entering into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with religious organisations and mutts like ISKCON that are willing to undertake the distribution and preparation of Annaprasadam.

The maiden Annaprasadam distribution program for devotees was started by TTD based on the suggestion of the then Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), who himself inaugurated the program on April 6, 1985.