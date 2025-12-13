TTD Aims To Distribute Annaprasadam At All Temples By March 2026
The maiden Annaprasadam distribution program was started by TTD on the suggestion of the then CM NT Rama Rao, who inaugurated it in April 1985.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST
Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making arrangements to distribute high-quality and delicious Annaprasadam (consecrated food) to devotees at temples administered by it, and officials are working towards starting the service in all temples, including the affiliated ones, by March 2026. The decision followed the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, after which TTD started this service at 60 affiliated temples, of which 12 are already distributing Annaprasadam.
TTD chairman BR Naidu and executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal have conducted reviews to expedite the process in the remaining temples. They are also mooting entering into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with religious organisations and mutts like ISKCON that are willing to undertake the distribution and preparation of Annaprasadam.
The maiden Annaprasadam distribution program for devotees was started by TTD based on the suggestion of the then Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), who himself inaugurated the program on April 6, 1985.
On April 1, 1994, it was established as the Sri Venkateswara Nithyannadanam Trust, which was later renamed as the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust. Initially, the old Annadanam complex opposite the Kalyanakatta in Tirumala was used.
On July 7, 2011, the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam building, constructed with state-of-the-art facilities, was inaugurated by the then President Pratibha Patil. On normal days, 1.80 lakh to 1.90 lakh people receive Annaprasadam at Tirumala, which swells to approximately 2.10 lakh on weekends.
Officials said if the corpus of the trust reaches Rs 2,316 crore by November 15, there will be no difficulties in expanding the scheme. Donor support will be given priority. However, in case that is not possible, TTD will manage it independently, they added. The officials are examining the aspects of purchasing the necessary equipment for kitchens under construction.
Also Read