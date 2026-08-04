ETV Bharat / state

Concerns Over Exploitation Of Devotees As TTD Agarbatti Combos Selling Online At Exorbitant Price

The sellers reportedly add a small, inexpensive product to the agarbatti pack and market it as a combo, enabling them to quote a much higher price. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirumala: TTD agarbattis (incense sticks), which are popular among devotees, are reportedly being sold on some e-commerce platforms at more than double their official price. Some sellers are allegedly bundling the incense sticks with small, low-cost items and selling the combo packs at exorbitant prices.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) manufactures and sells agarbattis of different fragrances. The products have gained popularity among devotees, creating a growing online market.

However, some e-commerce sellers are reportedly cashing in on the demand. For instance, a TTD agarbatti combo pack that is sold by TTD for Rs 452.38 is being listed on some online platforms for prices ranging from Rs 1,035 to Rs 1,049. The sellers reportedly add a small, inexpensive product to the agarbatti pack and market it as a combo, enabling them to quote a much higher price.

Flowers that were earlier offered to and used to decorate deities in temples under its administration are processed and converted into fragrant incense sticks of different sizes. The agarbattis are sold at the Tirumala Srivari Temple and several other major TTD temples, including Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple at Tiruchanur, Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple, Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple, Sri Kapileswara Temple, and temples at Srinivasa Mangapuram, Appalayagunta and Narayanavanam.

TTD also sells the products through its official website. Combined sales through these outlets and the online platform reportedly reach up to Rs one crore a month. The popularity of the products among devotees has apparently attracted private sellers seeking to profit from the demand.

TTD Did Not Authorise Agarbatti Sales