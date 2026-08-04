Concerns Over Exploitation Of Devotees As TTD Agarbatti Combos Selling Online At Exorbitant Price
While TTD sells a combo pack for Rs 452, the same is showing up to Rs 1,049 on e-commerce marketplaces. A complaint has been lodged.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Tirumala: TTD agarbattis (incense sticks), which are popular among devotees, are reportedly being sold on some e-commerce platforms at more than double their official price. Some sellers are allegedly bundling the incense sticks with small, low-cost items and selling the combo packs at exorbitant prices.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) manufactures and sells agarbattis of different fragrances. The products have gained popularity among devotees, creating a growing online market.
However, some e-commerce sellers are reportedly cashing in on the demand. For instance, a TTD agarbatti combo pack that is sold by TTD for Rs 452.38 is being listed on some online platforms for prices ranging from Rs 1,035 to Rs 1,049. The sellers reportedly add a small, inexpensive product to the agarbatti pack and market it as a combo, enabling them to quote a much higher price.
Flowers that were earlier offered to and used to decorate deities in temples under its administration are processed and converted into fragrant incense sticks of different sizes. The agarbattis are sold at the Tirumala Srivari Temple and several other major TTD temples, including Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple at Tiruchanur, Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple, Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple, Sri Kapileswara Temple, and temples at Srinivasa Mangapuram, Appalayagunta and Narayanavanam.
TTD also sells the products through its official website. Combined sales through these outlets and the online platform reportedly reach up to Rs one crore a month. The popularity of the products among devotees has apparently attracted private sellers seeking to profit from the demand.
TTD Did Not Authorise Agarbatti Sales
Questions have been raised over whether the e-commerce companies selling the products have obtained permission from TTD, which had earlier granted permission to certain platforms to sell products such as calendars and diaries. However, TTD officials say permission was not granted for the sale of its agarbattis.
Despite this, some companies are reportedly procuring TTD agarbattis on a large scale and selling them online without authorisation. Moreover, the alleged unauthorised use of TTD labels has raised further concerns.
Demands have grown from several quarters for an investigation into the source from which such sellers are procuring the agarbattis and labels, and into whether any individuals are supplying TTD products in violation of the rules. The issue has assumed significance as devotees may end up paying more than twice the official price believing that the products are being legitimately sold through authorised channels.
Complaint Lodged
Renu Dikshit, principal of SV Ayurvedic College, said a complaint had earlier been lodged with the vigilance department regarding an individual from Rajasthan who was allegedly producing and selling labels carrying the TTD's name. She said the matter would be brought to the attention of higher authorities for appropriate action.
With TTD agarbattis recording substantial monthly sales, devotees and officials are seeking stricter monitoring of online platforms to prevent unauthorised sellers from misusing TTD's name/label and profiting from the religious sentiments and trust of devotees.
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