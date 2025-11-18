ETV Bharat / state

TTD Adulterated Ghee Scam: SIT Grills Ex-Chairman's PA On Source Of Rs 4.69 Crore

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the adulterated ghee scam in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) questioned Chinna Appanna, the PA to its former chairman YV Subbareddy, about how Rs 4.69 crore got deposited in his account despite his salary not crossing Rs 65 lakh.

"Your salary and allowances for five years as Special Liaison Officer at AP Bhavan in Delhi do not even cross ₹65 lakh. Then how did ₹4.69 crore get deposited in your bank accounts? If your income is in lakhs, how did crores make it to your accounts?" the SIT asked Appanna, who reportedly remained silent and gave no clear answers.

Currently lodged in Nellore Central Jail, Appanna was taken into SIT custody on Monday morning. He was first shifted to Ruia Government Hospital in Tirupati, where Doctors conducted BP, ECG, and pulse tests and confirmed that his condition was normal. During this, Appanna tried to hide his face by wearing a mask. Later, he was brought to the SIT office in the Bhudevi Complex. Questioning continued for four hours after lunch.

"How did you get acquainted with YV Subbareddy? You are from the Vizianagaram district, and you worked as his PA from 2014 to 2019. Who helped you later secure the post of Special Liaison Officer at AP Bhavan? What duties did you perform in Delhi?" the SIT asked.