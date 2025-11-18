ETV Bharat / state

TTD Adulterated Ghee Scam: SIT Grills Ex-Chairman's PA On Source Of Rs 4.69 Crore

Chinna Appanna was taken into custody on Monday, and the questioning will continue till November 21. He kept silent on the majority of the questions.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST

2 Min Read
Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the adulterated ghee scam in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) questioned Chinna Appanna, the PA to its former chairman YV Subbareddy, about how Rs 4.69 crore got deposited in his account despite his salary not crossing Rs 65 lakh.

"Your salary and allowances for five years as Special Liaison Officer at AP Bhavan in Delhi do not even cross ₹65 lakh. Then how did ₹4.69 crore get deposited in your bank accounts? If your income is in lakhs, how did crores make it to your accounts?" the SIT asked Appanna, who reportedly remained silent and gave no clear answers.

Currently lodged in Nellore Central Jail, Appanna was taken into SIT custody on Monday morning. He was first shifted to Ruia Government Hospital in Tirupati, where Doctors conducted BP, ECG, and pulse tests and confirmed that his condition was normal. During this, Appanna tried to hide his face by wearing a mask. Later, he was brought to the SIT office in the Bhudevi Complex. Questioning continued for four hours after lunch.

"How did you get acquainted with YV Subbareddy? You are from the Vizianagaram district, and you worked as his PA from 2014 to 2019. Who helped you later secure the post of Special Liaison Officer at AP Bhavan? What duties did you perform in Delhi?" the SIT asked.

Chinna Appanna being taken for interrogation.
Chinna Appanna being taken for interrogation. (ETV Bharat)

In response, Appanna reportedly said he was introduced to Subbareddy through an officer, that he rose to the position with his hard work, and that he coordinated the visits of dignitaries to AP Bhavan.

On being asked why he collected details of ghee suppliers from the Procurement GM in 2022, why ghee samples were sent to the CFTRI lab in Mysuru and whether Subbareddy was involved, Appanna merely said that he used to go to Tirumala due to his association with Subbareddy and kept mum on other key questions.

When asked why he continued to supply from Bholebaba, Srivaishnavi Dairy, and Premier Agrifoods even after the August 2022 report confirmed adulteration with vegetable oils, he reportedly said he had no involvement. When asked why no action was taken against any supplier, he said he did not know.

On bribery allegations, the SIT asked Appanna, "Why did you demand a commission of Rs 25 per kg from Bholebaba Dairy agent PP Srinivas? Did you take Rs 50 lakh from Premier Agrifoods through a hawala agent? Did you help them secure the contract by changing tender conditions in 2020? Were other TTD officials involved?"

Appanna reportedly did not respond to any of these questions. After the interrogation, he was moved to the Tirupati East police station, where he will be kept overnight and brought back to the SIT office at 10 am the next day. Questioning will continue until November 21.

