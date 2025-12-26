ETV Bharat / state

Tsunami Remembrance Day Observed In Coastal Districts Of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: On the occasion of the Tsunami Remembrance Day, the families of those who lost their lives in the tsunami paid tearful tributes.

On December 26, 2004, the tsunami struck the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. It caused widespread destruction in coastal districts, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Kanyakumari. Hundreds of thousands of people worldwide lost their lives in this incident.

The tsunami also caused significant loss of life in Tamil Nadu. In particular, thousands of fishermen from 28 fishing villages in the Mayiladuthurai district were killed. In Tharangambadi alone, 315 people died. Similarly, in the Nagapattinam district, the highest number of deaths in Tamil Nadu occurred, with over 4,000 people losing their lives.

Deaths were reported in 13 districts across Tamil Nadu: Kanyakumari (808), Cuddalore (571), Kanchipuram (124), Chennai (204), Villupuram (47), Pudukkottai (15), Thiruvarur (10), Thanjavur (9), Ramanathapuram (6), and Thoothukudi (3).