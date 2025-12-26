Tsunami Remembrance Day Observed In Coastal Districts Of Tamil Nadu
On December 26, 2004, the tsunami struck the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and caused widespread damage, including loss of lives.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST
Chennai: On the occasion of the Tsunami Remembrance Day, the families of those who lost their lives in the tsunami paid tearful tributes.
On December 26, 2004, the tsunami struck the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. It caused widespread destruction in coastal districts, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Kanyakumari. Hundreds of thousands of people worldwide lost their lives in this incident.
The tsunami also caused significant loss of life in Tamil Nadu. In particular, thousands of fishermen from 28 fishing villages in the Mayiladuthurai district were killed. In Tharangambadi alone, 315 people died. Similarly, in the Nagapattinam district, the highest number of deaths in Tamil Nadu occurred, with over 4,000 people losing their lives.
Deaths were reported in 13 districts across Tamil Nadu: Kanyakumari (808), Cuddalore (571), Kanchipuram (124), Chennai (204), Villupuram (47), Pudukkottai (15), Thiruvarur (10), Thanjavur (9), Ramanathapuram (6), and Thoothukudi (3).
Accordingly, on this 21st anniversary of the tsunami, families of those who died in the tsunami attack across Tamil Nadu offered prayers and paid their respects. At the memorial service held in Tharangambadi, Mayiladuthurai district, political leaders, including Poompuhar MLA Nivetha Murugan, AIADMK District Secretary Pounraj, former BJP District President Aghoram, former MLAs Bala Arutchelvan and Gnanavelan, and DMK Union Secretary Amurth Vijayakumar, participated.
Similarly, memorial services were held in various fishing villages in the Mayiladuthurai district, including Chandrapadi, Chinnoorpettai, Chinnangudi, Kuttiyandiyur, Vellakoil, Manickapangu, and Vanagiri, to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the tsunami. Homage was paid to those who lost their lives in the tsunami in districts including Chennai, Cuddalore, and Villupuram.
Similarly, a multi-faith prayer service was held at the tsunami memorial in Velankanni, Nagapattinam district, where over 1000 victims of the tsunami were buried in a single location. Even though 21 years have passed since the tsunami, relatives of the deceased came from various districts and even from other states. On the occasion of the Tsunami Remembrance Day, fishermen from the coastal districts did not go fishing today.
