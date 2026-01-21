TSRTC To Operate 3,495 Buses For Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara
TSRTC officials said around 20 lakh devotees will travel to the Jatara by bus which will be run from five regions of Telangana.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run as many as 3,495 buses for the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, slated to be held from January 28 to 31.
The buses will be operated from five regions of the state from January 25 to 31. TSRTC officials estimate that approximately 20 lakh devotees will travel to the Jatara by bus. They said TSRTC will operate special buses to Medaram from more than 50 locations across the state.
While 1,905 buses will be operated from Warangal, 700 will run from Karimnagar, 369 from Adilabad, 281 from Hyderabad, and 240 from the Khammam region. A senior official stated the numbers may be changed based on passenger demand. The TSRTC has clarified that the 'Mahalakshmi' free travel scheme, applicable to ordinary and express buses, will also be implemented on the special buses to Medaram.
Officials said the fare from Hyderabad to Medaram has been fixed at Rs 600 for Express buses and Rs 1,110 for Garuda Plus buses. The fares from Warangal have been fixed at Rs 250 for Express and Rs 500 for Garuda Plus buses. A temporary bus station has been set up on 50 acres of land in Medaram to facilitate the movement of devotees. Besides, 50 queues have been set up, which can accommodate approximately 20,000 passengers at a time.
A command and control centre with 76 CCTV cameras is being established at the bus station to monitor traffic.
Telangana's Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar instructed TSRTC officials to conduct awareness programmes to prevent road accidents, with the safety of the lakhs of devotees attending the Medaram Jathara as the primary objective. He said hoardings should be erected along the Jatara routes, and awareness campaigns on road safety rules should be conducted through TVs in bus stations and TSRTC buses. The minister held a review meeting with senior TSRTC officials in his chamber at the Secretariat.
"Officials should be prepared to operate buses according to demand on the Warangal, Hanamkonda, Khammam, and Karimnagar routes. A permanent RTC complex building should be constructed in Medaram," Prabhakar said.
Officials said TSRTC is making various arrangements on 50 acres of land at the Jatara site. They said 20 acres have been allocated for the bus stand and 20 acres for parking. Since tickets will be issued at Tadwai, another six acres have been acquired there for necessary purposes. If the traffic is heavy and the space is insufficient, officials have earmarked another 15 acres in Kamaram area.
As many as 52 queue railing points are being set up at the Medaram travel complex while 25 temporary travel complexes are being established across the erstwhile Warangal district.
