TSRTC To Operate 3,495 Buses For Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run as many as 3,495 buses for the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, slated to be held from January 28 to 31.

The buses will be operated from five regions of the state from January 25 to 31. TSRTC officials estimate that approximately 20 lakh devotees will travel to the Jatara by bus. They said TSRTC will operate special buses to Medaram from more than 50 locations across the state.

While 1,905 buses will be operated from Warangal, 700 will run from Karimnagar, 369 from Adilabad, 281 from Hyderabad, and 240 from the Khammam region. A senior official stated the numbers may be changed based on passenger demand. The TSRTC has clarified that the 'Mahalakshmi' free travel scheme, applicable to ordinary and express buses, will also be implemented on the special buses to Medaram.

Officials said the fare from Hyderabad to Medaram has been fixed at Rs 600 for Express buses and Rs 1,110 for Garuda Plus buses. The fares from Warangal have been fixed at Rs 250 for Express and Rs 500 for Garuda Plus buses. A temporary bus station has been set up on 50 acres of land in Medaram to facilitate the movement of devotees. Besides, 50 queues have been set up, which can accommodate approximately 20,000 passengers at a time.

A command and control centre with 76 CCTV cameras is being established at the bus station to monitor traffic.