ETV Bharat / state

TS Singhdeo To Lead Congress Screening Committee For Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

Raipur: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced that former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdeo will be the chairman of the Screening Committee for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2026.

"This is a matter of personal pride for me, but more than that, it is a matter of recognition and honour for Chhattisgarh. We have been given the opportunity to participate in national politics," Singhdeo told ETV Bharat.

Singhdeo also spoke on coalition politics, the BJP's statements, the conversion law and Sanatan Dharma. "The Congress central leadership - (Congress President) Mallikarjun Kharge, (Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, (Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson) Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders — has once again given Chhattisgarh an opportunity at the national level," said Singhdeo after his appointment.

"The biggest challenge in politics is winning elections. The Congress is in power in Tamil Nadu, which has 234 assembly seats, along with the DMK. Congress is the junior partner in the southern state and will continue to contest elections together under the INDIA bloc. The goal is clear: to form the government again while keeping the alliance strong," he said.

Regarding Puducherry, he said there is a strong possibility of a Congress coalition government forming there as well. Singhdeo responded sharply to the BJP leaders' recent assertions that no matter how big the responsibility given to Chhattisgarh leaders, they will not reap any benefits.

"Responsibility is not for personal gain. The organisation assigns responsibility from time to time, depending on the circumstances and needs," he quipped.