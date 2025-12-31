ETV Bharat / state

Trying To Follow My Father's Footsteps Of Being Low-Profile, Accessible To All: Nabin

Patna: BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said he was trying to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was "accessible to all" and "made familial bonds with party karyakartas". Nabin's father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, was a former BJP MLA.

The BJP national working president, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DyCM Samrat Choudhary, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, and a host of other leaders paid floral tributes to Sinha on his death anniversary at a park named after him here. Talking to reporters after paying floral tributes to his father, Nabin said, "I try to follow in his footsteps and learn from his political journey of being low-profile, available to all and treating party workers as a family."

"Today is the 20th death anniversary of my father. The way he nurtured the organisation through his austerity and made family-like bonds with party workers is remarkable," Nabin said.

He asserted that the works done by his father for the development of society are "exemplary for all of us". The BJP working president said that the NDA government in Bihar is consistently working to take the state on the path envisioned by Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha.

"Connecting the last person to development schemes and keeping alive a family-like bond with workers—these are the two areas we are actively working on," he said.