ETV Bharat / state

'Trying My Best To Bring Progress': CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates Rs 26-Cr Projects In Kashmir's Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said his government was making efforts to accelerate development across the Union Territory as he inaugurated projects worth nearly Rs 26 crore in the Beerwah constituency of Budgam district.

Abdullah said his visit was aimed at advancing infrastructure development and addressing long-pending demands of residents, including better electricity facilities, improved connectivity and public amenities. “I am trying my best to bring progress in every area. This was my purpose for coming to Beerwah today,” he told reporters during the visit.

The chief minister said foundation stones had also been laid for several projects, with work planned in areas including electricity infrastructure and riverfront development. Recalling his political association with Beerwah, Abdullah said the constituency held special significance for him because of the support he received from voters in 2014. “In 2014, the voters of Beerwah did me a favour. I had told the people here that I will be indebted to them for the rest of my life,” he said. Abdullah represented Beerwah in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after winning the seat in the 2014 elections. His remarks underscored his stated commitment to addressing the constituency's development needs. The chief minister said the bridge over Nallah Sukhnag, a long-pending demand of residents, had been completed and opened to the public. The bridge is expected to improve local connectivity and ease movement for people who have been seeking better infrastructure in the area. He also announced riverfront beautification works, including a walking track and decks, as part of efforts to improve public spaces and provide residents with recreational facilities.