'Trying My Best To Bring Progress': CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates Rs 26-Cr Projects In Kashmir's Budgam
The CM promised promised improved electricity infrastructure, local road connectivity and winter power relief
Published : October 23, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said his government was making efforts to accelerate development across the Union Territory as he inaugurated projects worth nearly Rs 26 crore in the Beerwah constituency of Budgam district.
Abdullah said his visit was aimed at advancing infrastructure development and addressing long-pending demands of residents, including better electricity facilities, improved connectivity and public amenities. “I am trying my best to bring progress in every area. This was my purpose for coming to Beerwah today,” he told reporters during the visit.
The chief minister said foundation stones had also been laid for several projects, with work planned in areas including electricity infrastructure and riverfront development.
Recalling his political association with Beerwah, Abdullah said the constituency held special significance for him because of the support he received from voters in 2014. “In 2014, the voters of Beerwah did me a favour. I had told the people here that I will be indebted to them for the rest of my life,” he said.
Abdullah represented Beerwah in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after winning the seat in the 2014 elections. His remarks underscored his stated commitment to addressing the constituency's development needs.
The chief minister said the bridge over Nallah Sukhnag, a long-pending demand of residents, had been completed and opened to the public. The bridge is expected to improve local connectivity and ease movement for people who have been seeking better infrastructure in the area.
He also announced riverfront beautification works, including a walking track and decks, as part of efforts to improve public spaces and provide residents with recreational facilities.
Addressing concerns over electricity supply, Abdullah said the foundation stone for a new receiving station had been laid. The facility is expected to become operational within four to five months, he said.
The government is also establishing a local workshop for transformer repairs to reduce the difficulties residents face during winter, when electricity infrastructure comes under additional pressure. “God willing, we will complete the workshop as soon as possible,” Abdullah said.
The proposed workshop is intended to help address transformer-related problems locally and reduce delays in repairs. Electricity supply remains a key concern for many areas of Jammu and Kashmir during the winter months, when demand rises and weather conditions can complicate maintenance work.
Abdullah also addressed concerns over the proposed highway route and its potential impact on local businesses. He said the government had taken up the matter with the highway authorities and would attempt to address the demands raised by residents. “Understanding the demands of the people, we have taken up this matter with the highway authorities. Now we will try to meet the demands of the people here,” he said.
The proposed route has raised concerns among local stakeholders over its possible effects on businesses and existing commercial activity. Abdullah did not specify what changes, if any, the authorities might consider.
On the demand for a stadium in the area, Abdullah said a suitable site would first have to be identified. The Sports Department would take up the development work after the location was finalised.
Also Read