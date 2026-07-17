Try My Son's Murder Case In Fast-Track Court: Vishal Agarwal, Expressing Disappointment With Speed Of Probe
Fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Choudhary, on June 18, had allegedly pushed realtor Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad fort.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Pune: New revelations are emerging from the police investigation into realtor Ketan Agarwal's murder case. A month since his murder, Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, on Friday demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court. Speaking to the media in Pune, Vishal demanded the accused should be given severe punishment at the earliest.
Fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Choudhary, on June 18, had allegedly pushed Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad fort. Investigations have been going on since then, with Pune Rural Police having arrested both Siya and Chetan.
Vishal has expressed his disappointment over the long duration of the probe. "It has been nearly a month since my son was killed. While the police investigation is proceeding in the right direction, our demand is that once it concludes, the case should be heard in a fast-track court to ensure the accused are handed severe punishment quickly."
Unable to bear the shock of Ketan's passing, his grandfather too died just over a fortnight ago, after hearing of his grandson's death. "Our family is in the midst of a profound crisis. What could be worse for a father than having to shoulder the biers of both his young son and his own father? Our entire family has been devastated, and we do not know how to recover from this grief," Vishal said.
An emotional Vishal further added, "It is a dream of every father of seeing his son get married and to enjoy seeing him lead a happy family life, and being cared by the son in his old age. I had gone to bring a daughter-in-law into my home, but today, I found myself having to perform the last rites for my son."
Vishal said Siya's parents have been employing double speak, and added they were not informed of certain things about her. "If she did not want to give consent to the marriage, she could have simply said no. In today's world, nobody can force anyone into a marriage. Why was my son's life needlessly sacrificed? My fight is with her parents. I also challenge them to instill good values in their children and to keep track of where their sons and daughters are going and what they are doing," said Vishal.
He also made it clear that his family was unaware of Siya's affair with Chetan. "We were led to believe that Siya was a girl of good character," he said.
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