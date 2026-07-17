ETV Bharat / state

Try My Son's Murder Case In Fast-Track Court: Vishal Agarwal, Expressing Disappointment With Speed Of Probe

Vishal Agarwal, father of Ketan, who was allegedly murdered by his finacee and her boyfriend has made new claims in a press conference on Friday, in Pune ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: New revelations are emerging from the police investigation into realtor Ketan Agarwal's murder case. A month since his murder, Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, on Friday demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court. Speaking to the media in Pune, Vishal demanded the accused should be given severe punishment at the earliest.

Fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Choudhary, on June 18, had allegedly pushed Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad fort. Investigations have been going on since then, with Pune Rural Police having arrested both Siya and Chetan.

Vishal has expressed his disappointment over the long duration of the probe. "It has been nearly a month since my son was killed. While the police investigation is proceeding in the right direction, our demand is that once it concludes, the case should be heard in a fast-track court to ensure the accused are handed severe punishment quickly."

Unable to bear the shock of Ketan's passing, his grandfather too died just over a fortnight ago, after hearing of his grandson's death. "Our family is in the midst of a profound crisis. What could be worse for a father than having to shoulder the biers of both his young son and his own father? Our entire family has been devastated, and we do not know how to recover from this grief," Vishal said.