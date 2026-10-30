ETV Bharat / state

'Truth Has Triumphed': Jamia Celebrates, As University Agrees To Restore Union; Cong, NSUI, SFI Praise Students

Students celebrate after administration approved implementation of the students' union constitution by May 15, 2027. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia administration's decision to approve the implementation of the students' union constitution by May 15, 2027, has sparked celebrations among protesters and drawn praise from the Congress and student organisations.

The decision followed an 18-day agitation, including a hunger strike and the university accepted all three major student demands. It paved the way to restore an elected students' union after nearly two decades.

"Administration Had To Bow Before Students": Congress

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal hailed the development, saying the students had won their fight for democratic rights. In a post on X, he said, "The students of Jamia Millia Islamia Central University have won! In the end, the fascists had to bend before student power. Democracy was hard-fought but was won eventually!"

Alleging that the BJP-controlled administration had tried to divide and defame the protesters, Venugopal said NSUI leaders were also sent to Tihar Jail for participating in the agitation. He saluted the students for their non-violent struggle and said the outcome should serve as a lesson for those trying to suppress the youth's voice.

'Truth Has Triumphed': Students Celebrate Victory

Student protester Ebin Basil described the outcome as a historic victory. "This is a great victory for the students. This will be written in golden words in Jamia's history and legacy," Basil told reporters.

Rehan Khan, who said he had been on hunger strike for the last 15 days, also welcomed the administration's decision.

"Truth has triumphed. This is the victory of students. I was on a hunger strike for the last 15 days. My health was deteriorating. But Jamia administration accepted our demands and sided with truth. We were fighting for truth. Inquilab Zindabad," he told ANI.

University Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi confirmed that the administration had accepted all three major demands. He said student representatives from different faculties, along with professors and legal experts, would help draft the students' union constitution.

The draft will undergo stakeholder consultations and legal vetting before being submitted to the Academic Council, Executive Council, and the visitor's nominee for final approval.

Under the agreement, the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) constitution must be approved and implemented by May 15, 2027. Elections will be held within six weeks of the start of the next academic session, around July 16, 2027, in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations.

The administration has also agreed to revoke all showcause notices, disciplinary inquiries, rustication, suspensions and campus bans issued against students in connection with the protest.