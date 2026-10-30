'Truth Has Triumphed': Jamia Celebrates, As University Agrees To Restore Union; Cong, NSUI, SFI Praise Students
The negotiations involved several rounds of talks, with the elected student body at the centre of the prolonged standoff on campus.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia administration's decision to approve the implementation of the students' union constitution by May 15, 2027, has sparked celebrations among protesters and drawn praise from the Congress and student organisations.
The decision followed an 18-day agitation, including a hunger strike and the university accepted all three major student demands. It paved the way to restore an elected students' union after nearly two decades.
"Administration Had To Bow Before Students": Congress
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal hailed the development, saying the students had won their fight for democratic rights. In a post on X, he said, "The students of Jamia Millia Islamia Central University have won! In the end, the fascists had to bend before student power. Democracy was hard-fought but was won eventually!"
Alleging that the BJP-controlled administration had tried to divide and defame the protesters, Venugopal said NSUI leaders were also sent to Tihar Jail for participating in the agitation. He saluted the students for their non-violent struggle and said the outcome should serve as a lesson for those trying to suppress the youth's voice.
'Truth Has Triumphed': Students Celebrate Victory
Student protester Ebin Basil described the outcome as a historic victory. "This is a great victory for the students. This will be written in golden words in Jamia's history and legacy," Basil told reporters.
Rehan Khan, who said he had been on hunger strike for the last 15 days, also welcomed the administration's decision.
"Truth has triumphed. This is the victory of students. I was on a hunger strike for the last 15 days. My health was deteriorating. But Jamia administration accepted our demands and sided with truth. We were fighting for truth. Inquilab Zindabad," he told ANI.
University Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi confirmed that the administration had accepted all three major demands. He said student representatives from different faculties, along with professors and legal experts, would help draft the students' union constitution.
The draft will undergo stakeholder consultations and legal vetting before being submitted to the Academic Council, Executive Council, and the visitor's nominee for final approval.
Under the agreement, the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) constitution must be approved and implemented by May 15, 2027. Elections will be held within six weeks of the start of the next academic session, around July 16, 2027, in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations.
The administration has also agreed to revoke all showcause notices, disciplinary inquiries, rustication, suspensions and campus bans issued against students in connection with the protest.
Rizvi said he would request students to resume offline classes after the Diwali vacation, which continues until November 8.
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP Haris Beeran, who intervened in the matter, said he had spoken with student representatives and the Vice Chancellor over the preceding 2-3 days before visiting the campus on Thursday.
He said he first met the Vice Chancellor, then held detailed discussions with student representatives, before presenting their three demands to the university administration. After a meeting with the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and Dean, the administration agreed to accept the demands.
The students sought a definite timeline for constitution approval, a fixed timeframe for union elections, and the withdrawal of all disciplinary action.
A seven-member delegation representing different student organisations and independent students participated in the negotiations. It included Mohiyuddin of NSUI, representing Ebin Basil; Farhan Israel, representing Rehan Khan; Lubaab from the Fraternity Movement; independent student Uttara; Neville Thomas from AISA; and Sahad and Habeeba from MSF.
NSUI, SFI Call Outcome A Victory For Democratic Rights
The Congress' student wing NSUI described the outcome as a historic victory. Its national president, Vinod Jakhar, said the unity among thousands of students helped them withstand intimidation and administrative pressure.
He alleged that police and ITBP personnel were deployed to suppress the agitation and that the university closed its campus and introduced online classes. Despite these measures, he said students continued their fight to restore the union.
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) Delhi State Committee also congratulated the protesters, calling the development a victory for democratic rights. SFI Delhi president Nadia and secretary Suraj Elamon said universities should give students platforms to elect representatives, express dissent, and participate in decisions on campus affairs.
SFI unit committee member Abuzar had also joined the hunger strike for the last three days in support of the demand.
The agitation began on October 12, with students demanding the restoration of the JMISU and a definite timeline for holding elections. The elected students' union has remained defunct since 2006.
After 18 days of demonstrations and hunger strikes, the university issued an order on October 29 accepting the students' demands and directing them to call off their agitation immediately.
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