ETV Bharat / state

'Trust Shattered in Country's Education And Examination System': Naveen Patnaik Demands Discussion In Parliament

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep concern over the credibility of the country's education system and examination process.

Naveen demanded that the issue, which affects the future of millions of students, be raised with the highest priority in Parliament for a detailed discussion. Along with this, he called for widespread reforms in the examination system. Similarly, he urged the government to immediately initiate a positive dialogue with the students who are protesting peacefully.

Naveen, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, said, "For crores of children in the country, education is the only hope for building a bright future. Behind the progress of every developed nation in the world lies a robust education system and a transparent, fair, and reliable examination process. India, too, on the strength of this education system, has produced generations of doctors, scientists, engineers, teachers, and innovators. Their contributions are the very foundation of modern India's development".

He said, "In the current situation, public trust in the entire system has been severely damaged. This is not just the failure of a single examination, but it has shaken the people's faith in the very foundation of the education system. Such incidents create an impression in the minds of hardworking and meritorious students that hard work no longer holds any value."