'Trust Shattered in Country's Education And Examination System': Naveen Patnaik Demands Discussion In Parliament
The former Odisha CM's is being viewed as a form of support for protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep concern over the credibility of the country's education system and examination process.
Naveen demanded that the issue, which affects the future of millions of students, be raised with the highest priority in Parliament for a detailed discussion. Along with this, he called for widespread reforms in the examination system. Similarly, he urged the government to immediately initiate a positive dialogue with the students who are protesting peacefully.
Naveen, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, said, "For crores of children in the country, education is the only hope for building a bright future. Behind the progress of every developed nation in the world lies a robust education system and a transparent, fair, and reliable examination process. India, too, on the strength of this education system, has produced generations of doctors, scientists, engineers, teachers, and innovators. Their contributions are the very foundation of modern India's development".
He said, "In the current situation, public trust in the entire system has been severely damaged. This is not just the failure of a single examination, but it has shaken the people's faith in the very foundation of the education system. Such incidents create an impression in the minds of hardworking and meritorious students that hard work no longer holds any value."
For millions of children in our country, education remains the only path to a brighter future. Every developed nation is built upon a strong education system and a transparent, credible examination process. India too has made remarkable progress because of the strength of its…— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 19, 2026
Naveen further said, "For students from financially backward families, education is the biggest stepping stone to escape poverty. Weakening that opportunity is akin to pushing the country's future into danger. A serious matter concerning the lives of millions of students should be discussed in Parliament with maximum priority. Strict and permanent reforms are essential to ensure that systemic vulnerabilities in exam administration, paper leaks, and faulty evaluations do not recur. Along with this, accountability must be fixed against the individuals and organizations responsible for this breach of trust."
He said, "Without confining this issue within the boundaries of politics, the government should initiate an open-minded dialogue with the peacefully protesting students. An appropriate platform must be provided for them to voice their opinions and grievances. In a healthy and vibrant democracy, silence is not the way; dialogue is the path to a solution. Especially when this dialogue involves the youth of the country, its importance increases even further. The youth and student community of the country expect guidance and just action from the leadership. We cannot allow their trust to be broken".
Naveen said, "BJD always stands firmly with the youth and students of the country to protect their legitimate interests." Naveen's message is being viewed as a form of support for the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar. Similarly, speculations have begun that the BJD might join the protest.
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