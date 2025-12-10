ETV Bharat / state

Over Two Dozen Injured As Truck Rams Into Wedding Procession Cars In Haryana's Karnal

Karnal: Over two dozen people were injured after a trailer truck rammed into seven cars belonging to a wedding procession that were stopped on the highway in Haryana’s Karnal on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place on the National Highway-44 near the Gharaunda rest house, they said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that several vehicles were destroyed. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to different hospitals in Karnal. The accident caused a traffic jam stretching for several kilometres on the GT Road.

Relief operations were immediately launched, and cranes were used to remove the damaged vehicles, and efforts were made to clear the road.

According to officials, the wedding procession of Aamir Khan, a resident of Rasin village, was on its way to Palheri in Panipat. As the groom’s car fell behind, several Scorpio cars carrying wedding guests had stopped on the highway to wait for him. At the same time, a speeding truck loaded with gravel heading from the opposite direction lost control and rammed the parked vehicles.