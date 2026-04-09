Truck Rams Adhir's Convoy, Congress Claims 'Planned Attack'
Ketan Jaiswal, who is the chairman of Adhir Chowdhury's media cell, and security personnel sustained injury in the incident
Published : April 9, 2026 at 3:07 AM IST
Murshidabad: A truck hit the convoy of Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury near Jibanti, Murshidabad, on Wednesday evening. Adhir, however, escaped unhurt after his driver applied the emergency brakes, sensing the danger.
The incident occurred when Chowdhury was returning to Baharampur after he completed his election campaign in Kandi, ahead of the West Bengal Elections. Several security personnel and staff members were injured in the accident.
While returning to Baharampur, accompanied by police and central forces, the vehicle in Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's convoy was struck by a truck in the Jibanti area of Kandi, along the Kandi-Baharampur State Highway. According to locals, the vehicle was damaged in the incident.
According to sources, the accident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday in an area situated between Jibanti and Hatpara. The Congress alleged that the collision was deliberate. The Kandi Police have seized the truck involved in the incident.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought a report on the accident from the district police. The District Congress has claimed that Adhir Chowdhury's vehicle was travelling directly behind the pilot car.
Ketan Jaiswal, who is the chairman of Adhir Chowdhury's media cell, sustained injury in the incident. After reviewing the situation, Congress has alleged that this was a premeditated attack. Jaiswal has been brought to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital for treatment. The Election Commission has sought a report of the incident.
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