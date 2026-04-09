ETV Bharat / state

Truck Rams Adhir's Convoy, Congress Claims 'Planned Attack'

Murshidabad: A truck hit the convoy of Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury near Jibanti, Murshidabad, on Wednesday evening. Adhir, however, escaped unhurt after his driver applied the emergency brakes, sensing the danger.

The incident occurred when Chowdhury was returning to Baharampur after he completed his election campaign in Kandi, ahead of the West Bengal Elections. Several security personnel and staff members were injured in the accident.

While returning to Baharampur, accompanied by police and central forces, the vehicle in Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's convoy was struck by a truck in the Jibanti area of ​​Kandi, along the Kandi-Baharampur State Highway. According to locals, the vehicle was damaged in the incident.