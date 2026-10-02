ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, 21 Injured As Truck Hits Pickup Van In Maharashtra's Amravati

The accident occurred on Channel 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway near the Dhamangaon railway in Amravati district at 12.45 am.

Five Killed, 21 Injured As Truck Hits Pickup Van In Maharashtra's Amravati
Representational image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 2, 2026 at 8:05 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Amravati: Five people were killed and 20 injured when a truck hit a Bolero pickup van near Dhamangaon on the Samruddhi Highway, police said on Friday.

A senior police official told PTI the accident occurred on Channel 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway near the Dhamangaon railway in Amravati district at 12.45 am.

The official said the truck hit the pickup van from behind, in which five people were killed and 21 injured. The injured were first taken to Dhamangaon Rural Hospital and later referred to Wardha Medical College, another official added. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Also read:

  1. 4 Killed, 5 Hurt As Container Carrying Gelatin Sticks, Attached To Tractor, Explodes In Maharashtra
  2. Man Burned Alive After SUV Hits Bitumen Truck, Catches Fire In Punjab

TAGGED:

AMARAVATI ACCIDENT UPDATES
AMRAVATI MAHARASHTRA ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.