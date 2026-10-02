ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, 21 Injured As Truck Hits Pickup Van In Maharashtra's Amravati

Amravati: Five people were killed and 20 injured when a truck hit a Bolero pickup van near Dhamangaon on the Samruddhi Highway, police said on Friday.

A senior police official told PTI the accident occurred on Channel 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway near the Dhamangaon railway in Amravati district at 12.45 am.

The official said the truck hit the pickup van from behind, in which five people were killed and 21 injured. The injured were first taken to Dhamangaon Rural Hospital and later referred to Wardha Medical College, another official added. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, police said.