12 Killed After A Tipper Truck Hits Bus In Telangana's Rangareddy

A tipper truck carrying a load of gravel hit a bus with at least 70 passengers onboard in the Rangareddy district of Telangana.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2025 at 9:09 AM IST

Rangareddy: At least 12 passengers were killed and several others were seriously injured after a truck hit a bus from the Tandur bus depot in the Rangareddy district of Telangana, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place near Mirjaguda village in Chevella mandal when a tipper truck carrying a load of gravel hit a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus travelling from Tandur to Hyderabad. Several passengers were trapped in the bus after the load of gravel fell on them. There were reportedly about 70 passengers on the bus, most of whom were students and employees, according to officials.

The students were studying in colleges in Hyderabad, and most of them were returning from their homes. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and acted promptly by taking up rescue operations with the help of a JCB. The road accident caused a huge traffic disruption on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway. A large number of vehicles were stopped on the Chevella-Vikarabad route. A search operation is underway to trace the missing persons.

Further details are awaited.

