ETV Bharat / state

12 Killed After A Tipper Truck Hits Bus In Telangana's Rangareddy

Rangareddy: At least 12 passengers were killed and several others were seriously injured after a truck hit a bus from the Tandur bus depot in the Rangareddy district of Telangana, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place near Mirjaguda village in Chevella mandal when a tipper truck carrying a load of gravel hit a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus travelling from Tandur to Hyderabad. Several passengers were trapped in the bus after the load of gravel fell on them. There were reportedly about 70 passengers on the bus, most of whom were students and employees, according to officials.