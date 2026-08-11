ETV Bharat / state

Road Accident Leaves Three Dead In Rajasthan Village, Driver Flees From Spot

Dholpur: Three persons died while another sustained serious injuries after a truck rammed a car on NH-123 near Bhagirathpura village in Dholpur in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Police Station when a speeding truck collided with a car. Three persons who were travelling in the car died on the spot, while one person sustained serious injuries.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, and with the help of local residents, pulled out those trapped inside the car. The accident was so severe that the front part of the car got wedged underneath the truck, leaving the vehicle badly mangled. The accident caused a traffic jam on the highway for some time.

Arun Kumar, in-charge of the Pachgaon police outpost, confirmed that three occupants of the car died in the accident. "The police have moved the bodies to the District Hospital mortuary and are in the process of identifying the deceased. The injured person is undergoing treatment at the District Hospital. The occupants of the car were travelling from the direction of Bharatpur towards Dholpur," said an officer of Pachgaon police outpost.