Three Killed, Several Injured In Truck-Cruiser Collision On Jaipur-Sikar Highway
Three people were killed and several others injured after a cruiser vehicle rammed into a truck on Rajasthan’s Jaipur-Sikar highway.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Jaipur: At least three people were killed, and around half a dozen others sustained injuries after a truck and a cruiser collided on the Jaipur-Sikar National Highway (National Highway-52) in Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said. The mishap occurred near Veer Hanuman Pulia in the Chomu area during the morning hours.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the cruiser vehicle was badly mangled and later rammed into a roadside shop. Chomu Station House Officer (SHO) Harbendra Singh said both the truck and the cruiser were travelling from Jaipur towards Sikar when the mishap occurred.
According to police, the cruiser crashed into the truck while it was taking a turn. After the collision, the vehicle also hit a few other cars before veering off the road and crashing into the shop. Police teams rushed to the spot and, with the help of local residents, rescued the injured and recovered the bodies trapped inside the vehicle.
The injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment, while the bodies were sent to the government hospital mortuary in Chomu. Police said the identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be established. The damaged cruiser vehicle bore a Maharashtra registration number, based on which efforts are being made to identify the victims.
Traffic movement on the highway was affected for some time after the accident. The damaged vehicles were later removed from the road, and traffic was restored. Police said the families of the victims would be informed after identification, and the bodies would be handed over following post-mortem examination.
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