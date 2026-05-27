ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Several Injured In Truck-Cruiser Collision On Jaipur-Sikar Highway

Jaipur: At least three people were killed, and around half a dozen others sustained injuries after a truck and a cruiser collided on the Jaipur-Sikar National Highway (National Highway-52) in Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said. The mishap occurred near Veer Hanuman Pulia in the Chomu area during the morning hours.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the cruiser vehicle was badly mangled and later rammed into a roadside shop. Chomu Station House Officer (SHO) Harbendra Singh said both the truck and the cruiser were travelling from Jaipur towards Sikar when the mishap occurred.

According to police, the cruiser crashed into the truck while it was taking a turn. After the collision, the vehicle also hit a few other cars before veering off the road and crashing into the shop. Police teams rushed to the spot and, with the help of local residents, rescued the injured and recovered the bodies trapped inside the vehicle.