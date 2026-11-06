ETV Bharat / state

Trouble Mounts For Indranil Sen: UNESCO Denies Ties With MassArt In Durga Puja Pass Scam

File photo of Indranil Sen being brought to City Sessions Court on Thursday ( IANS )

Kolkata: In a major development in the investigations into the multi-crore fraud involving alleged fake Durga Puja VIP passes and unauthorised used of UNESCO name and logo, the Kolkata Police have received a response from the organisation, denying having entered into any contract with the MassArt, an organisation linked to former Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Indranil Sen, whose alleged irregularities are under probe.

In a reply to an email sent by Lalbazar Kolkata Police headquarters, UNESCO explicitly stated that it has no contract, agreement, or business relationship with MassArt or any other government-owned firm. This confirms that the sale of passes, purportedly linked to UNESCO’s heritage recognition, lacked any authorisation from the international body.

UNESCO's response was presented by the state government's counsel during a hearing at the Bankshall Court on Friday. Kolkata Police had directly contacted the UNESCO authorities to inquire whether any entity named 'MassArt' had been granted permission to produce, promote, or market these passes, and whether any formal agreement or understanding existed between them. In response, UNESCO clarified that it has no contract or business relationship with MassArt. If passes were sold using UNESCO’s name and logo without any authorised agreement, the very legitimacy of the entire operation is called into question. A key focus of the investigation is whether the public was misled by exploiting the recognition and reputation of UNESCO. Currently, efforts are underway to find answers to several questions: who orchestrated this scheme, how the passes were created and sold, and where the collected funds ended up.