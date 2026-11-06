Trouble Mounts For Indranil Sen: UNESCO Denies Ties With MassArt In Durga Puja Pass Scam
UNESCO tells Kolkata Police it had no agreement with MassArt as investigators probe alleged misuse of its name and logo.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Kolkata: In a major development in the investigations into the multi-crore fraud involving alleged fake Durga Puja VIP passes and unauthorised used of UNESCO name and logo, the Kolkata Police have received a response from the organisation, denying having entered into any contract with the MassArt, an organisation linked to former Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Indranil Sen, whose alleged irregularities are under probe.
In a reply to an email sent by Lalbazar Kolkata Police headquarters, UNESCO explicitly stated that it has no contract, agreement, or business relationship with MassArt or any other government-owned firm. This confirms that the sale of passes, purportedly linked to UNESCO’s heritage recognition, lacked any authorisation from the international body.
UNESCO's response was presented by the state government's counsel during a hearing at the Bankshall Court on Friday.
Kolkata Police had directly contacted the UNESCO authorities to inquire whether any entity named 'MassArt' had been granted permission to produce, promote, or market these passes, and whether any formal agreement or understanding existed between them. In response, UNESCO clarified that it has no contract or business relationship with MassArt.
If passes were sold using UNESCO’s name and logo without any authorised agreement, the very legitimacy of the entire operation is called into question. A key focus of the investigation is whether the public was misled by exploiting the recognition and reputation of UNESCO.
Currently, efforts are underway to find answers to several questions: who orchestrated this scheme, how the passes were created and sold, and where the collected funds ended up.
It was earlier revealed that a large number of VIP passes were allegedly sold to Durga Puja enthusiasts using UNESCO’s name and logo, resulting in transactions worth crores of rupees.
Indranil Sen has already been arrested in connection with the case. The police have also arrested Dhrubajyoti Basu alias Shubho, who is known to be a close associate of the former minister.
Dhrubajyoti is currently in police custody and investigators are questioning him to uncover the full process behind the sale of the passes, the financial transactions involved, and the roles played by the individuals behind the scheme.
According to those familiar with the matter, UNESCO’s recognition of Durga Puja as 'heritage' is a source of great pride for the Bengali community. If this international recognition was leveraged to facilitate fraud under the guise of a commercial venture, the implications go beyond mere financial crime, raising serious questions about the exploitation of the deep emotional connection people have with the Puja as well as the misuse of an international designation.
Investigators are now focused on identifying the masterminds behind this operation, tracing how transactions worth crores of rupees took place, and determining the final destination of those funds.
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