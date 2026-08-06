CBI Issues Property Auction Notice To Actor Rajpal Yadav Over Unpaid Debt Of Over Rs 16 Crore, In UP's Shahjahanpur
The bank stated the outstanding amount stands at Rs 16.61 crore, and if it is not repaid within 34 days, attached properties shall be auctioned.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Shahjahanpur: Actor Rajpal Yadav‘s legal and financial troubles have worsened after the Central Bank of India (CBI) issued an attachment notice on his ancestral property in Uttar Pradesh over an unpaid loan of Rs 16.61 crore. The bank has warned that if the dues are not cleared within the stipulated period, the mortgaged properties will be auctioned online on September 9.
Rajpal has an outstanding loan of Rs 16.61 crore with the Central Bank of India, Mumbai. He had availed the loan for his directorial debut "Ata Pata Lapata".
According to reports, the Central Bank of India has pasted an attachment notice on Rajpal's ancestral house at Kundra village in Shahjahanpur. The bank stated that the outstanding amount stands at Rs 16.61 crore, and if the loan is not repaid within 34 days, the attached properties shall be auctioned. Besides the ancestral home, another property in Shahjahanpur has also been included in the auction process. Reports state that the combined value of the two properties is around Rs 3.19 crore.
Bank officials said, to participate in the auction, an earnest money deposit of Rs 31 lakh must be deposited by September 7. The auction will be held online on September 9.
Shahjahanpur Central Bank of India branch manager Anuj Verma said he pasted the auction notice on the actor's ancestral residence. He said Rajpal, his wife Radha Yadav, and mother Godavari Devi owe the bank over Rs 16.61 crore. To recover the debt, buildings located on land plots number 1410, 1411, 1412, and 1413 in Banda village of Puwaiyan tehsil have been put up for auction, Verma said.
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