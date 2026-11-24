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Trouble Mounts For TVK MLA As Madras HC Orders IG-Level Supervision Of Case Filed By Kallakurichi Collector

Chennai: Ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh has found himself in troubled waters after the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed an Inspector General (IG)-level supervision of the investigation into a complaint against the legislator, who has been accused of sending obscene text messages and making inappropriate advances towards the Kallakurichi District Collector.

The direction came after the woman IAS officer lodged a formal complaint with Kallakurichi SP on Monday, based on which police registered a case against the MLA under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. The court has also directed the IG-rank officer to submit a report on the progress of the investigation, stressing that the matter must be handled professionally and without political interference.

In her complaint, the Collector alleged that the MLA made inappropriate advances toward her and sent unsolicited, obscene text messages.

The matter came up before Justice V Lakshminarayanan following a petition filed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) South Chennai district legal wing deputy secretary and advocate R Trisuli. The petition alleged that Arul Vignesh, the TVK MLA from Kallakurichi, had trespassed into the District Collector's residence while under the influence of alcohol. It was further alleged that the MLA threatened officials present there, and sent obscene text messages to the female officer on November 10.

The petitioner also pointed out that Revati Rahatkar, the chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW), has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue and directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct an investigation without any interference from ruling party leaders.

Seeking police action, the petitioner argued that under Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the police could initiate a preliminary inquiry even without a formal complaint.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice Lakshminarayanan questioned how police could proceed when the District Collector herself had not lodged a complaint. The judge questioned, "If an IAS officer is the victim of an obscene text message, is she unable to protect herself? How can police take action when the District Collector herself has not filed a complaint?"

The case was heard again today, when police informed the court that the Collector has lodged a complaint with the Kallakurichi SP, following which a case has been registered.