‘Trolling Made Us Stronger’: Madhya Pradesh Newlywed Couple Goes Viral Over Groom’s Complexion

Jabalpur: A newlywed couple from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media after they faced online colourist comments over the groom’s dark complexion. However, the pair spoke out against the bias and said trolling made them stronger.

Rishabh Rajput, a Gwarighat native, and Sonali Chouksey, who lives in a village near Dindori, tied the knot recently after a decade-long relationship that began in college, then started their journey as corporate employees.

The couple said they were surprised by a discriminatory response to a short wedding video, posted online by a family member. “This trolling made us stronger. We weren’t hurt by it, but rather enjoyed it,” they said.

Rishabh said the reaction turned hurtful for them when some comments dragged their families into the discussions as well. “The initial trolling didn’t bother us. But when people started commenting on our family, we definitely got upset. People our parents knew even called them about what was happening,” he said.