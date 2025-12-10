‘Trolling Made Us Stronger’: Madhya Pradesh Newlywed Couple Goes Viral Over Groom’s Complexion
Newlyweds from Jabalpur faced online colourist comments about the groom’s dark complexion, but said the experience made their bond stronger.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
Jabalpur: A newlywed couple from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media after they faced online colourist comments over the groom’s dark complexion. However, the pair spoke out against the bias and said trolling made them stronger.
Rishabh Rajput, a Gwarighat native, and Sonali Chouksey, who lives in a village near Dindori, tied the knot recently after a decade-long relationship that began in college, then started their journey as corporate employees.
The couple said they were surprised by a discriminatory response to a short wedding video, posted online by a family member. “This trolling made us stronger. We weren’t hurt by it, but rather enjoyed it,” they said.
Rishabh said the reaction turned hurtful for them when some comments dragged their families into the discussions as well. “The initial trolling didn’t bother us. But when people started commenting on our family, we definitely got upset. People our parents knew even called them about what was happening,” he said.
Social media users even aimed barbs at Sonali, labelling her a “gold digger” as they talked about Rishabh’s finances, with some claiming he held a government job or owned petrol pumps.
“I come from an ordinary family of retired government employees. I got a job after completing my education on my own,” said Rishabh.
Sonali also clarified that Rishabh’s financial status was not a factor in their wedding. “We knew each other for years, and after a long relationship, we decided to get married,” she added.
The couple said the trolling exposed how colourism persists in our society.
“Unfortunately, in the times we live in today, people are still discussing black and white,” Rishabh said. “Even religious beliefs were dragged into the comments. People didn’t even spare our God. Strange things were said.”
Both said the episode reflects lingering prejudice, adding that society still has narrow-mindedness about skin colour. “Sometimes being dark-skinned becomes a curse, ruining the lives of many boys and girls. People still judge others by skin colour, while it has nothing to do with ability,” they said.
Despite the negative comments and negativity, the couple said their love and bond remain unfazed. “We hope the conversation encourages people to rethink such bias,” they added.
Also Read