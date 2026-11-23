ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Trisha Fans Launch 'Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi Trisha Peravai' In Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli: Fans of Trisha have launched an association named ‘Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi Trisha Peravai’ in Tirunelveli, with an stated aim of promoting her in public and political life.

The association was formally launched on Monday (November 23), and its organisers conferred the title ‘Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi’ (Young Revolutionary Leader) on the actor. Rajagopal, a Tirunelveli resident, has been appointed as the association's coordinator.

Trisha, one of the leading actors in the South Indian film industry, has enjoyed a career spanning more than two decades. She has shared screen space with several prominent actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Suriya, Dhanush, Silambarasan and Jayam Ravi. She has also acted alongside C Joseph Vijay, who is currently the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The organisers said: "The association was launched as a first step towards bringing Trisha into the political arena and that they planned to undertake various activities in the coming days."

Rajagopal, a Tirunelveli resident, with team members launching ‘Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi Trisha Peravai’ and conferred the title ‘Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi’ (Young Revolutionary Leader) on Trisha. (ETV Bharat)

Drawing a comparison with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, they said, "Trisha possessed a commanding personality and could emerge as a prominent political figure if she entered public life. They also expressed the view that she could work alongside Chief Minister Vijay".

The launch comes amid public attention over Trisha's appearances alongside Vijay at various events. According to the source, she attended the ceremony marking his assumption of office as Chief Minister after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) victory, as well as Independence Day celebrations. She was also reportedly seen with him during his visit to London and at wedding functions.