Trisha Attends Independence Day Ceremony With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Family At Fort St George
Trisha sat alongside Vijay's parents during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Chennai: Actor Trisha attended the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday and was seen seated in the front row alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's parents as he hoisted the national flag.
Trisha has been active in the film industry for more than two decades and has worked across multiple languages, including Tamil and Telugu. She has also shared the screen with Vijay in several films.
The celebrations marked the first Independence Day event of the newly formed Tamil Nadu government under Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Chief Minister Vijay.
Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar and mother Shobha were seated in the front row as he hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of Fort St George. Trisha sat in the same row, and her mother, Uma, also attended.
Photographs and videos from the event have since attracted considerable attention online.
Trisha's Appearances At Key Events
TVK came to power after winning the recent Assembly elections and proving its majority with the support of parties in the DMK alliance. Vijay subsequently took the oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Trisha also attended the swearing-in ceremony, where she was seated in the front row with Vijay's parents. She was present later also when Vijay visited actor Ajith's family to offer condolences following the death of his mother.
On June 22, Trisha shared a social media post showing her and Vijay cutting a cake together on his birthday. The post became a topic of discussion in political circles.
Udhayanidhi Stalin Controversy
The development came amid allegations that Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had made a defamatory statement about Trisha. Thanjavur police subsequently took action against him and brought him from Chennai to Thanjavur.
Following the proceedings, the court ordered Udhayanidhi's release on the same day, and he was released that night. The incident caused a major stir in Tamil Nadu.
Trisha's presence alongside the Chief Minister's family at the Independence Day ceremony has now drawn fresh attention.
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