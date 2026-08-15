ETV Bharat / state

Trisha Attends Independence Day Ceremony With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Family At Fort St George

Actress Trisha Krishnan attends the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the State Secretariat, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. ( IANS )

Chennai: Actor Trisha attended the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday and was seen seated in the front row alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's parents as he hoisted the national flag.

Trisha has been active in the film industry for more than two decades and has worked across multiple languages, including Tamil and Telugu. She has also shared the screen with Vijay in several films.

The celebrations marked the first Independence Day event of the newly formed Tamil Nadu government under Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Chief Minister Vijay.

Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar and mother Shobha were seated in the front row as he hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of Fort St George. Trisha sat in the same row, and her mother, Uma, also attended.

Photographs and videos from the event have since attracted considerable attention online.

Trisha's Appearances At Key Events

TVK came to power after winning the recent Assembly elections and proving its majority with the support of parties in the DMK alliance. Vijay subsequently took the oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.