ETV Bharat / state

Tripura: Train Services, Vehicular Movement Hit As Blockade By Surrendered Militants Enters 2nd Day

Agartala: Train services and vehicular movement were affected in parts of Tripura on Saturday on the second day of a 72-hour blockade called by a forum of surrendered militants over an 11-point charter of demands, including the implementation of a tripartite agreement under which they laid down arms.

Hundreds of surrendered militants under the banner of the All Returnees' Rehabilitation Committee blocked roads at Hataikotor, Brigudasbari and Khowai Chowmuhani in West Tripura district, a senior police officer said.

They also squatted on the railway tracks at Brigudasbari in West Tripura, prompting the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to announce short termination, cancellation and rescheduling of several trains, including long-distance trains, according to an official release. "The blockade has disrupted train services and vehicular movement, but it has been peaceful," the police officer said.

Vehicular movement on the Assam-Agartala national highway, considered a lifeline in Tripura, was severely affected due to the blockade at Hataikotor, leaving the northeastern state completely isolated from the rest of the country.