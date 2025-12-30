ETV Bharat / state

Tripura Student Murder: 'Papa Please Save Me', Severely Injured Angel Chakma Told His Father At Hospital

Tarun said Michael had also sent him some photographs of Angel, who was hospitalised in a critical condition, at night. Tarun immediately contacted his Commanding Officer, took leave, and left for Dehradun. He said that upon reaching Dehradun, he first went to the hospital to see his son.

On the evening of December 9, at around 6:30 pm, Tarun's younger son, Michael, called him and informed him about the attack, he added.

Angel's father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, currently posted in Manipur, said whatever happened to Angel should not happen to anyone else. Upon information, Tarun had rushed to see his son at the hospital in Dehradun. Angel, who was in critical condition had pleaded his father to save him, he said.

Dehradun: Amid widespread criticism over the death of Tripura student Angel Chakma (24) in Dehradun, police have dismissed claims of racial motives. However, Angel's father has alleged that the police initially refused to file an FIR dismissing it as a "minor matter", which Uttarakhand Police have denied.

"I saw my son was in a critical condition. His left arm and leg were paralysed because he had been stabbed twice in the back. He had suffered a severe head injury. My son was saying, 'Papa, save me.' I assured him that nothing would happen to him. My sister-in-law, Deepa, who is in the Delhi Police, was with me and helped me a lot," Tarun said.

Tarun said he then went to the Selakui police station, where he spoke to the cops and asked them to visit the crime scene to investigate into his son's attack. He also saw the CCTV footage from the scene.

According to Tarun, the CCTV footage clearly showed his son, Angel, sitting on a motorcycle, while Michael was standing beside him and talking on the phone. They had both gone to the market to buy vegetables. Suddenly, a scooter and a motorcycle approached from behind. Six persons on the two vehicles exchanged a few words and then three of them approached his younger son.

"Three people on a motorcycle came up to my younger son, talked to him for a while, and then started making comments. They first attacked him on the head, and when my elder son came to his rescue, they stabbed him in the back. Then they kicked him and broke his neck. Finally, two of my elder son's friends rescued them. They were the ones who admitted my sons to the hospital," Tarun said.

Tarun further said that when his son's friends went to the police station to file an FIR, police refused to register the case, calling it a "minor matter". The police said that such minor cases happen all the time, Tarun said, adding that the case was registered only after they insisted.

SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh said, "The initial investigation and questioning in this case have not revealed any evidence of racial remarks. The investigation is still ongoing. I deny allegations of police not registering an FIR because the complaint was filed 24 hours after the incident. One accused of Nepali origin is still absconding, while the other five accused (including one from Manipur and one from Bhoksa community) have been arrested."