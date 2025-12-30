ETV Bharat / state

Tripura Student Killing: NHRC Issues Notice To Dehradun DM, SSP

Members of students' organisations and locals participate in a candlelight march at Gandhi Park protesting the assault and death of Tripura student Angel Chakma, in Dehradun, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The NHRC has sent a notice to the Dehradun district magistrate and the SSP over the allegedly racially charged killing of a student from Tripura in the Uttarakhand capital. The National Human Rights Commission has directed the Dehradun authorities to investigate the allegations and has sought an action taken report within seven days.

The commission has asked for a copy of the case proceedings to be sent to the Uttarakhand chief secretary and the director general of police. "Additionally, the authorities are directed to ensure safety of the students of North Eastern region in the entire state," it says.

Anjel Chakma, 24, a final-year MBA student at a private university in Dehradun, was allegedly attacked by some youngsters with a knife and a bracelet on December 9. He died on December 26, after being in a hospital for 17 days.

His father, a BSF jawan currently posted in Tangjeng in Manipur, alleged that his son was "brutally attacked" when he tried to defend his brother, who was called "Chinese" by the attackers.

The assailants called his sons "Chinese momo" and abused him, the father of the victim told PTI over the phone. Anjel told them that he "was also Indian, not Chinese," but they attacked him with knives and blunt objects, the father said. According to the proceedings, a bench of the NHRC, presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The complainant has alleged that the student from the Tripura region was brutally attacked and killed in Dehradun, in a "racially motivated incident" while studying outside his home state. According to the complaint, the person was "targeted with racial slurs and assaulted after asserting his identity as an Indian citizen", reads the proceedings.