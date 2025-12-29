ETV Bharat / state

Tripura Student Killing: CM Dhami Promises Strict Action; Police Send Team To Nepal To Nab Sixth Accused

Dehradun: As outrage mounted over the killing of a Tripura student in Dehradun in an alleged racist attack, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said such incidents were unacceptable and the government would deal strictly with the culprits.

Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the only absconding accused, a resident of Nepal, and said they have sent a team to the neighbouring country, while five others, including two juveniles, have been apprehended.

The police said 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a resident of Unakoti district of Tripura, and his younger brother Michael had an argument with Suraj Khawas (22), a resident of Manipur currently living in Dehradun, and his five friends in Selakui market on December 9. The accused allegedly attacked Angel with knives and brass knuckles, and he succumbed to injuries at the hospital on December 26.

Angel's father, Tarun Chakma, who is posted in Manipur with the Border Security Force (BSF), alleged that "racial slurs" were hurled at his son by the accused who called him "Chinese".

The attackers called his sons "Chinese momo" and other racial slurs, the father of the victim told PTI over the phone. Angel told them that he "was also Indian, not Chinese", but they attacked him with knives and blunt objects, the devastated father said.

However, the police have denied that the case involves "racial abuse". Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said, "One of the accused involved in the case is a resident of Manipur." The police here said that five of the six allegedly involved in the incident on December 9 have already been held, while Yagyaraj Awasthi, a resident of Kanchanpur district of Nepal, is absconding.

They said a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for his arrest, and police teams are conducting raids at various places to apprehend him. A police team has also been sent to Nepal.

Expressing grief over the death of the student from Tripura, Chief Minister Dhami said such incidents are unacceptable in the state and the government will deal strictly with unruly elements. He asserted that the state government is committed to the safety and security of every citizen residing in Uttarakhand.

The chief minister said that instructions have been given to the police for the speedy arrest of the absconding accused, and he will soon be in police custody. "Those who play with law and order should not expect any mercy from the government. Such unruly elements will not be spared at any cost," he said.