Tripura's Health Services To Be Fully Digitalised By Oct 31: Official
Kiran Gitte said various health councils in the northeastern state, including the medical, pharmacy, nursing, and allied health councils, have already adopted an online system.
By PTI
Published : August 12, 2026 at 9:40 AM IST
Agartala: Tripura's healthcare services will be fully digitalised by October 31 to make the system more modern, technology-driven, integrated and patient-friendly, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte, while speaking at a workshop on the Integrated Health Management Information System (IHMIS) at Pragya Bhavan here, iterated the government's commitment to transforming the state's medical infrastructure.
Gitte said various health councils in the northeastern state, including the medical, pharmacy, nursing, and allied health councils, have already adopted an online system.
"If these councils and supply chain management for drug procurement can function digitally despite limited manpower, implementing digital systems across all other healthcare sectors is entirely achievable," he said.
Drawing parallels with daily life where citizens seamlessly book tickets, make bank transactions, pay insurance premiums, and complete school admissions online, Gitte asserted that transitioning from manual to digital systems in medical care is equally achievable.
"Time is our biggest challenge, but our goal is clear and achievable. This initiative offers Tripura another opportunity to shine on the national stage, building on our past achievements in ease of doing business reforms, the PM-JANMAN scheme and rural development," he stated.
Gitte stated that the state is actively working to complete the digital transformation by October 31, ensuring the northeastern state becomes a leading model digital healthcare state.
Under this unified framework, patient medical histories will be accessible securely across different health centres, ensuring continuity of care and faster treatment delivery.
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