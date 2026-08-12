ETV Bharat / state

Tripura's Health Services To Be Fully Digitalised By Oct 31: Official

Agartala: Tripura's healthcare services will be fully digitalised by October 31 to make the system more modern, technology-driven, integrated and patient-friendly, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte, while speaking at a workshop on the Integrated Health Management Information System (IHMIS) at Pragya Bhavan here, iterated the government's commitment to transforming the state's medical infrastructure.

Gitte said various health councils in the northeastern state, including the medical, pharmacy, nursing, and allied health councils, have already adopted an online system.

"If these councils and supply chain management for drug procurement can function digitally despite limited manpower, implementing digital systems across all other healthcare sectors is entirely achievable," he said.

Drawing parallels with daily life where citizens seamlessly book tickets, make bank transactions, pay insurance premiums, and complete school admissions online, Gitte asserted that transitioning from manual to digital systems in medical care is equally achievable.