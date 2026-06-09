ETV Bharat / state

Tripura Govt Revises Office Timings, Declares All Saturdays Holidays

Agartala: In a significant administrative reform aimed at enhancing work-life balance while maintaining productivity in government offices, the Tripura government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has introduced a new office schedule for state government employees. As per the notification, office timings have been revised from the existing 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM schedule to 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on working days.

Simultaneously, the government has declared all Saturdays as holidays, replacing the earlier system under which only the second and fourth Saturdays were observed as holidays.

The decision is being viewed as a prudent and employee-friendly administrative measure by the state government. Officials said the additional working hours on weekdays would compensate for the complete closure of government offices on Saturdays, ensuring that public services and administrative efficiency remain unaffected.

The move reflects Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha's emphasis on balanced governance, employee welfare, and efficient public administration. The government believes that the revised work pattern will provide employees with greater opportunities for family engagement, personal development, and improved mental well-being while maintaining accountability in government functioning.

Speaking to ANI, Dulal Deb, a senior official in the Civil Secretariat, welcomed the decision and described it as a progressive step that would allow employees to better manage their professional and personal responsibilities.

He said, "This is not just about Tripura. If employees across all states, including those of the Government of India and the Tripura Government, can perform their duties from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM, then state government employees--especially those working at the Secretariat (Maha Karan), where all government policies are implemented, decisions are made, and official work is carried out--can also adapt to this schedule. For some employees, this is a new change, so it may take a few days to get used to it. Some employees live nearby, while others commute from far away, and those travelling long distances may face some difficulties initially. However, after about 15 days, everyone will likely adjust to the new routine, and most of these problems will be resolved."