ETV Bharat / state

Tripura DGP Anurag Found Dead; Autopsy Underway To Ascertain Cause Of Death

Hyderabad: Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom attached to his chamber at the state Police Headquarters on Monday. The senior IPS officer was rushed to the Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Head of the Department of Medicine at the Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, Dr Pradip Bhowmik, said that Anurag was brought to the hospital without any signs of life and was declared dead after doctors examined his vital parameters.

"We have sent the body of Anurag for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received,” Dr Bhowmik told the media.

The Tripura government and the state Police Headquarters are yet to officially announce the circumstances or cause of Anurag's death. Anurag, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, took charge as the state's Director General of Police on May 17 last year, succeeding Amitabh Ranjan, a 1988-batch IPS officer.