Siuri’s Tripti Mukherjee Receives Padma Shri For Reviving Kantha Embroidery, Empowering Thousands Of Women

Siuri: Tripti Mukherjee of Siuri has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award for taking India’s traditional Kantha embroidery to the global stage and empowering thousands of women through the art form. Over the past three decades, she has helped at least 20,000 women achieve financial independence by training them in Kantha stitching.

A resident of Subhashpalli in Siuri, Mukherjee learned Kantha embroidery from her mother during childhood. What began as a passion for creating intricate designs with needle and thread gradually evolved into her profession and life’s mission. “Empowering women through art has always been my goal,” she said.

Tripti Mukherjee with a Kantha embroidered fabric. (ETV Bharat)

Invited by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Mukherjee has conducted numerous exhibitions and workshops across the country and abroad. From Birmingham in the UK to Japan, she has represented India through her exhibitions and training programmes to spread awareness about Kantha embroidery and its cultural significance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier visited her exhibition in Delhi and interacted with her about the nuances of Kantha stitching. Mukherjee’s work often depicts iconic figures such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, along with themes like the Ram Setu, Samudra Manthan (the churning of the ocean), and the everyday beauty of rural Bengal.